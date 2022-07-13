By Matthew Roscoe • 13 July 2022 • 12:56

Biden backs BA.5 protocols but faces some backlash from US public. Image: lev radin/Shutterstock.com

FOLLOWING warnings from the World Health Organisation (WHO) that Covid is running rampant around the world again, US President Joe Biden has backed protocols to ‘stop the spread’ of the new BA.5 variant.

Many countries across Europe and the world have listened to WHO and are now advising residents to ‘mask up’ and ‘get your booster’ in the face of the new BA.5 Covid variant, Joe Biden included.

The President, whose wife got into some hot water over her recent ‘breakfast tacos’ comment, tweeted the following advice to the American public.

“My team and I have been monitoring the BA.5 variant of COVID-19 for months. We’re prepared, and we know how to manage this moment with the vaccines, treatments, and other tools we have made widely available.”

My team and I have been monitoring the BA.5 variant of COVID-19 for months. We're prepared, and we know how to manage this moment with the vaccines, treatments, and other tools we have made widely available. pic.twitter.com/qDRO6iTA3S — President Biden (@POTUS) July 12, 2022

However, the 79-year-old faced some backlash for his well-intended advice.

“Why does it feel like the media, is trying to push us back into restrictions/lockdowns?” one person said.

Why does it feel like the media, is trying to push us back into restrictions/lockdowns? — Not That Brandon (@Par2ivalz) July 12, 2022

Another wrote: “My strategy is to ignore you because 95% of Americans already have Covid protection due mostly to natural immunity.”

My strategy is to ignore you because 95% of Americans already have Covid protection due mostly to natural immunity. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) July 12, 2022

“Joe smells the midterms approaching. Cue the next Covid scare pushed by Dr. Fauci and the MSM. So over it,” another said.

Joe smells the midterms approaching. Cue the next Covid scare pushed by Dr. Fauci and the MSM. So over it. https://t.co/pVXABlFFIm — DarJackson (@DarJackson63) July 13, 2022

While another person wrote: “Impressive list and the right salesman.”

Impressive list and the right salesman. https://t.co/MWP4lgGF9r — Prof Brendan Crabb AC (@CrabbBrendan) July 13, 2022

Another said: “The useless and reckless Biden administration is raising COVID fears once again. It’s simple:

No more lockdowns.

No more mask mandates.

No more business closures.

And keep our kids in school!”

The useless and reckless Biden administration is raising COVID fears once again. It's simple: No more lockdowns. No more mask mandates. No more business closures. And keep our kids in school! — steve hilton (@SteveHiltonx) July 12, 2022

Not everyone was against the advice, in fact, the President enjoyed a lot of support from the country’s citizens who called for the return of mandates and restrictions.

“Put the mask mandate back on airplanes! It’s just making the surge last longer!” one person wrote.

Put the mask mandate back on airplanes! It’s just making the surge last longer! — NikkiFresh (Nicole) (@nicole82669131) July 12, 2022

Another wrote: “‘Providing clear information around masking’ is a great idea. Stop mumbling. Be blunt. “The CDC recommends that everyone mask in public indoors when their county has a high community level.” Tell us early. Tell us often. Tell us so we can’t possibly miss it.”

“Providing clear information around masking” is a great idea. Stop mumbling. Be blunt. “The CDC recommends that everyone mask in public indoors when their county has a high community level.” Tell us early. Tell us often. Tell us so we can’t possibly miss it. — Susan Perkins Weston 🇺🇦 (@SPWeston) July 12, 2022

“Where is a mask mandate? Where is the funding and mandate for indoor air filtration and ventilation? Vaccines alone is not the way to end the pandemic. Where is Medicare for All? Where is paid medical leave?” one person wrote.

Where is a mask mandate? Where is the funding and mandate for indoor air filtration and ventilation? Vaccines alone is not the way to end the pandemic. Where is Medicare for All? Where is paid medical leave? — JSiddeek (@j_siddeek) July 12, 2022

“Require mandatory vaccinations!” a Twitter user wrote.

Require mandatory vaccinations! — Zero (@nbazer0) July 12, 2022

Another added: “Just tested positive yesterday! Thankfully, fully vaccinated and boosted. Feeling really crappy but I know I’ll be ok thanks to this administration’s efforts. TY @POTUS!”

Just tested positive yesterday! Thankfully, fully vaccinated and boosted. Feeling really crappy but I know I’ll be ok thanks to this administration’s efforts. TY @POTUS! — HoundDawgStudio ☮️🌻🏳️‍🌈 (@HoundDawgStudio) July 12, 2022

With a new wave of Covid is sweeping across Europe, the World Health Organisation (WHO) recently advised citizens across the world to “wear a mask” in the face of Omicron 5.

