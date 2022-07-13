By Joshua Manning • 13 July 2022 • 11:04

BREAKING NEWS: Former Head of Russia's Ministry of Emergencies detained in Moscow

The former Head of Russia’s Ministry of Emergencies has reportedly been detained in Moscow, as reported on Wednesday, July 13.

Andrey Gurovich, the former deputy Head of Russia’s Emergencies Ministry, has been detained in Moscow, as reported by 112 Telegram Channel.

Gurovich has allegedly been detained due to being suspected of abuse of office.

The case is currently being investigated by the central office of Russia’s Investigative Committee. Investigators are reportedly asking for Gurovich to be remanded in custody.

The news comes after a string of arrests in Russia with the Vice-Rector of Russia’s Customs Academy being detained for drug trafficking in the Moscow Region, as reported on Tuesday, July 5.

Officers of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) allegedly detained Vice Rector Zalim Kerefov at his workplace.

He was accused of trafficking drugs “on a particularly large scale.”

Former Russian Police Major General Ivan Abakumov was also detained, in Crimea, as reported on Tuesday, July 5.

The former deputy head of the St. Petersburg and Leningrad Oblast police department, was reportedly detained while on holiday in Crimea and was allegedly taken to Moscow for questioning.

Large-scale searches of high-ranking law enforcers in St Petersburg are currently taking place with reports of Federal Security Service officers investigating the home of top officials.

