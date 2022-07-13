Breaking News: Now there are six – round two could see 50 votes needed

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 13 July 2022 • 20:05

Breaking News

Six candidates to be the leader of the Conservative Party have progressed to round two, which could see the threshold raised to a minimum of 50 votes.

Those candidates who progressed through round one on Wednesday, July 13 were Rishi Sunak (88), Penny Mordaunt (67), Liz Truss (50), Kemi Badenoch (40), Tom Tugendhat (37) and Suella Braverman (32).

Nadhin Zahawi and Jeremy Hunt were both eliminated in the first round, the former having been accused of double-crossing Johnson and the latter being a member of the old guard and a return to pre-Johnson days.

The 1922 Committee will now meet to decide the threshold for the next round, which could see the bottom three fall by the way-side depending on who Zahawi and Hunt’s supporters vote for.

Tomorrow will see the next round of the vote taking place in an increasingly acrimonious race with Sky News reporting concern among members of Rishi Sunak’s team at the level of anger he is facing from some in the party.

With supporters closing ranks around Boris Johnson and those who want to rid the party of his legacy, tomorrow could be an interesting day. Many believe that Sunak is tainted by his support for Johnson and that he will be a liability in any election, whilst research within the party suggests that members favour Penny Mordaunt.

