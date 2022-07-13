Chaos as MPs kicked out of Commons for heckling Boris Johnson

House of Commons speaker, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, ordered the removal of Alba Party MPs Neale Hanvey and Kenny MacAskill for disrupting the start of the session on Wednesday, July 13.

Mr MacAskill, the East Lothian MP, could be heard trying to raise a point of order and appeared to say “we need a referendum” before he was drowned out by other MPs according to the Independent.

Neale Hanvey and Kenny MacAskill were protesting about the UK Government’s refusal to transfer the powers necessary to hold a second Scottish independence vote to the Scottish government.

The incident comes after the UK government claimed it would be “premature” for the Supreme Court to consider the legality of Scotland’s devolved administration holding an independence referendum without London’s permission.

The pro-independence Scottish National Party first became the governing party of the devolved parliament in 2007, and it won an outright majority of seats in the 2011 Scottish Parliament election.

This led to an agreement between the Scottish and UK governments to hold the 2014 Scottish independence referendum.

A second referendum on independence has been proposed, particularly since the UK voted to leave the European Union in a June 2016 referendum and since pro-independence parties increased their majority in the 2021 Scottish Parliament election.

