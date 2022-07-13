By Joshua Manning • 13 July 2022 • 8:15

Eight-year-old boy dies after receiving COVID vaccine in Mexico claims family Credit: maxbelchenko/Shutterstok.com

An eight-year-old boy reportedly died on Sunday July 10, after receiving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine five days earlier in the southern Mexican state of Oaxaca.

The family of the eight-year-old boy reported the child died after receiving the COVID vaccine on July 5, resulting in symptoms such as a fever, that got progressively worse.

Due to his deteriorating health, an ambulance was called, which took him to a nearby hospital, where hours later, his death was announced.

Family members claim that the child died as a result of the vaccine and the symptoms he had suffered.

The death was confirmed by the Secretary of Health of the state of Oaxaca, Virginia Sanchez, and reported that “there is already an investigation to find out the causes of the child’s death”.

“It is several days after the child received the vaccine, so there will be a thorough investigation into what really caused his death,” she added.

The epidemiology unit will carry out a full autopsy as well as an investigation in to the death of the young child.

The news follows the FDA granting Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine full approval for use in adolescents, on Sunday, July 10.

The FDA said the approval followed a rigorous analysis and evaluation of the safety and effectiveness data conducted.

