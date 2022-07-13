By Joshua Manning • 13 July 2022 • 12:26

EuroWeeklyNews wants to hear our readers stories on why you moved to Spain? Credit: STEFI PANCHESCO/Shutterstock.com

EuroWeeklyNews is fascinated by the different life journeys of the many nationalities of expats who move to Spain, whether it be to start a business, for love, to enjoy the lifestyle or simply to make the most of the beautiful weather.

The story of British entrepreneur Jason Godwin, who moved to Spain’s Mijas in Andalucia in 1992, is a great example of a successful relocation to Spain:

“30 years ago, 12 July 1992, fell on a Sunday. A young man arrived to Malaga on a flight from Manchester. With very little money but rich in enthusiasm and ambition.”

“The past 30 years have flown by and have been an incredible adventure, most recently with the beautiful addition of Apricot Lottie Lee to my family.”

“I’ve loved every minute of it and can only wonder where the future will lead…”

We would love to hear more stories like Jason’s from our readers; so please tell us your stories; Why did you choose to move to Spain? Where did you move from? Where did you choose to go? How has life in Spain treated you? What is your favourite part about living in Spain?

Would you ever like to return home, or do you now consider Spain to be your home? Please send us your experiences!

