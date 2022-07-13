By Matthew Roscoe • 13 July 2022 • 17:19

WATCH: Residents evacuated after HUGE fire breaks out in Quinta Do Lago, Portugal. Image: Sergio Sergo/Shutterstock.com

VIDEOS and photos making the rounds on social media on Wednesday, July 13 show rescue efforts from fire crews to try to extinguish a blaze in Quinta Do Lago, Portugal, home to the likes of former England stars John Terry and Steven Gerrard.

Known for its golf courses and its famous celebrity holiday homes, part of Portugal’s Quinta Do Lago is currently on fire and rescue efforts continue.

Twitter account Varandos do Lago shared a video of the blaze which appears to have spread into residential areas.

“Video reportedly captured from ‘roundabout 6’ in Quinta Do Lago today, emergency services working to keep residents/holiday makers safe and containing the wild fires.”

Video reportedly captured from ‘roundabout 6’ in Quinta Do Lago today, emergency services working to keep residents/holiday makers safe and containing the wild fires.#QuintaDoLago #Faro #Almancil #Fire #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/PPKPo1lyBS — Varandas do Lago (@VarandasDL) July 13, 2022

“Wildfires in Portugal – helicopter scooping water from Quinta do Lago lake this morn!” one person wrote on Twitter, sharing a video of a helicopter getting water to try to stop the spread of the fire.

Wildfires in Portugal – helicopter scooping water from Quinta do Lago lake this morn! #wildfires #portugal pic.twitter.com/DeyF3j4hTV — Jo Ingham (@Jo_Ingham) July 13, 2022

While another video shows the same helicopter dropping the water onto the blaze.

“These guys have been working all day since before anybody was awake to try and control the 🔥 in the Quinta Do Lago area.”

These guys have been working all day since before anybody was awake to try and control the 🔥 in the Quinta Do Lago area pic.twitter.com/UptJUdjvqs — Robert Harrison (@RobbieHarrison) July 13, 2022

Other reports suggest that Quinta Do Lago has been evacuated due to the seriousness of the forest fires.

“Just evacuated. Quinta is actually on fire.”

Quinta do Lago is a gated community and golf resort in Almancil, in the Algarve region of southern Portugal. Quinta do Lago comprises one of the three corners of the Golden Triangle of the Algarve’s most affluent communities.

The news of the fire in Portugal comes after fire crews continue to battle a giant fire in France’s La Teste-de-Buch in Gironde.

