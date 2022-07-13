By Anna Ellis • 13 July 2022 • 19:26
Evidence suggests vitiligo cases are rising due to Covid-19 vaccine. Image: Pixel-Shot/Shutterstock.com
Scientists believe this occurrence may relate to the effect of vaccination on melanocytes.
Melanocytes are the cells responsible for giving skin its colour and contain the pigment melanin. After a COVID-19 vaccination, new immune cells may attack melanocytes in some cases.
Vitiligo is a disease that causes loss of skin colour in patches. The discoloured areas usually get bigger with time.
The condition can affect the skin on any part of the body. It can also affect the hair and the inside of the mouth.
Normally, the colour of hair and skin is determined by melanin.
Vitiligo occurs when cells that produce melanin die or stop functioning. Vitiligo affects people of all skin types.
The condition is not life-threatening or contagious but it can be stressful or make you feel bad about yourself.
Treatment for vitiligo may restore colour to the affected skin. But it doesn’t prevent continued loss of skin colour or a recurrence.
Symptoms of coronavirus (COVID-19) in adults can include:
The symptoms are very similar to symptoms of other illnesses, such as colds and flu.
