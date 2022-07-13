BREAKING: Portugal considers Covid quarantines outside the state of emergency unconstitutional Close
Fans show concern for Danniella Westbrook’s nose bleed on This Morning

By Anna Ellis • 13 July 2022 • 15:16

Fans show concern for Danniella Westbrook's nose bleed on This Morning. Image: Danniella Westbrook Twitter

Appearing on the ITV chat show This Morning Daniella Westbrook had fans concerned about a nosebleed on Wednesday, July 13.

This Morning announced the interview in a tweet that read: “Danniella Westbrook joined us for a raw and honest chat about how she’s still alive at nearly 50, in spite of all the turmoil she’s faced.”

During the interview, aside from advertising her new book, Danniella said: “I’m happy to be alive after everything I’ve put myself through. I’m waiting to be a nanny, hopefully.”

“I’m just so happy with this chapter that I’m in.” She added: “I’m just happy with who I am and I needed to learn that.”

In reference to her previous cocaine habit, Danniella confirmed: “You don’t need to go to rehab. All they’re going to do is detox you, you need to get to a meeting.”

But some fans seemed more concerned about her possible nose bleed rather than her book release. One viewer tweeted: “Was her nose bleeding? Hope she is ok.”

Other viewers were not so supportive. One tweeted: She may be giving it all the nice act. She is the most rudest person I have ever met.”

“I was cabin crew and had her on a flight. Her and her friend were so rude demanding to be served champagne first before anyone else.”

“Expecting every other passenger to be ignored. She’s a Z lister!”

Another added: “Sorry but she will always be a druggie in my book and you don’t trust druggies.”

 

