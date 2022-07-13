By Anna Ellis • 13 July 2022 • 15:16
Fans show concern for Danniella Westbrook's nose bleed on This Morning. Image: Danniella Westbrook Twitter
This Morning announced the interview in a tweet that read: “Danniella Westbrook joined us for a raw and honest chat about how she’s still alive at nearly 50, in spite of all the turmoil she’s faced.”
Danniella Westbrook joined us for a raw and honest chat about how she's still alive at nearly 50, in spite of all the turmoil she's faced. pic.twitter.com/7nVSrLYMZj
— This Morning (@thismorning) July 13, 2022
Danniella Westbrook joined us for a raw and honest chat about how she's still alive at nearly 50, in spite of all the turmoil she's faced. pic.twitter.com/7nVSrLYMZj
— This Morning (@thismorning) July 13, 2022
During the interview, aside from advertising her new book, Danniella said: “I’m happy to be alive after everything I’ve put myself through. I’m waiting to be a nanny, hopefully.”
“I’m just so happy with this chapter that I’m in.” She added: “I’m just happy with who I am and I needed to learn that.”
In reference to her previous cocaine habit, Danniella confirmed: “You don’t need to go to rehab. All they’re going to do is detox you, you need to get to a meeting.”
But some fans seemed more concerned about her possible nose bleed rather than her book release. One viewer tweeted: “Was her nose bleeding? Hope she is ok.”
Was her nose bleeding? Hope she is ok. X
— Joanne Hardy (@JoanneH31086929) July 13, 2022
Was her nose bleeding? Hope she is ok. X
— Joanne Hardy (@JoanneH31086929) July 13, 2022
Other viewers were not so supportive. One tweeted: She may be giving it all the nice act. She is the most rudest person I have ever met.”
“I was cabin crew and had her on a flight. Her and her friend were so rude demanding to be served champagne first before anyone else.”
“Expecting every other passenger to be ignored. She’s a Z lister!”
She may be giving it all the nice act. She is the most rudest person I have ever met. I was cabin crew and had her on a flight. Her and her friend so rude demanding to be served champagne first before anyone else. Expecting every other passenger to be ignored. She’s a Z lister!
— Julia (@julesjulia19) July 13, 2022
She may be giving it all the nice act. She is the most rudest person I have ever met. I was cabin crew and had her on a flight. Her and her friend so rude demanding to be served champagne first before anyone else. Expecting every other passenger to be ignored. She’s a Z lister!
— Julia (@julesjulia19) July 13, 2022
Another added: “Sorry but she will always be a druggie in my book and you don’t trust druggies.”
Sorry but she will all ways be a druggie in my book and you don't trust druggies.
— gary rollinson (@gary_rollinson) July 13, 2022
Sorry but she will all ways be a druggie in my book and you don't trust druggies.
— gary rollinson (@gary_rollinson) July 13, 2022
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.