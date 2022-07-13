Fifteen arrested in Fuengirola and Mijas with almost 20,000 counterfeit products seized

By Chris King • 13 July 2022 • 3:59

Image of alleged counterfeit items on sale. Credit: Policia Nacional

Fifteen people have been arrested for selling counterfeit products in the Malaga municipalities of Fuengirola and Mijas.

As reported on Tuesday, July 12, the Malaga National Police force has seized more than 19,500 counterfeit effects in the Malaga municipalities of Fuengirola and Mijas in ‘Operation Madreselva’. A total of 15 individuals were arrested for their alleged involvement in a crime against copyright infringement.

Among those investigated are two distributors based in Mijas Costa, who sold these products among retailers in the province. Items seized included bags, swimsuits, and t-shirts, all emblazoned with the logos of well-known brands without authorisation.

The investigation began following a complaint from a representative of several prestigious brands. An increase in these counterfeit goods had been noticed with the beginning of summer.

In the course of the investigation, police officers managed to confiscate a total of 77 shipments sent by parcel, with each package containing about 30 kilos of counterfeit effects. According to the investigations, the merchandise was addressed to two distributors based in Mijas-Costa, who sold it among retailers in the province of Malaga.

During the first phase of their operation, the police seized 16,000 counterfeit effects that reproduced, without permission, the registered designs of popular brands. Likewise, two men, aged 35 and 36, were arrested for their alleged involvement in a crime against copyright infringement.

The police operation culminated on July 3 with an inspection of the Sunday market in Fuengirola. More than 3,000 counterfeit products were seized and 13 people were arrested for their alleged involvement in the sale of the goods, as reported by malagahoy.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.