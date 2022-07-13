By Guest Writer • 13 July 2022 • 13:42
Skilled workers of all kinds welcomed
Credit: Guilherme Cunha on Unsplash
With a small growth in population since the 1960s and a massive increase of people living longer, there are fears that the Government will be unable to afford to pay the state pension at some stage in the future.
In the survey of more than 1,000 Finns aged between 18 and 79, three main options were considered.
The most popular attracting approval from more than 60 per cent of those contacted suggested that by increasing the population by encouraging qualified immigrants to live and work in the country would see an influx of funding for social security and pensions.
In line with many other European countries, Finland is suffering from a serious lack of skilled workers in a number of different industries at both top and lower levels, so the work is available for those able to take advantage of it.
Less popular was a suggestion that pension contributions should be increased and many suggested in their responses that younger people were already paying a disproportionally high amount of their income towards the pension pot.
The least favoured option was that the pension providers should increase risk taking in order to try to increase the value of pension assets held.
Thank you for reading ‘Finnish survey sees majority happy with immigration to protect pensions’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.