By Guest Writer • 13 July 2022 • 13:42

Skilled workers of all kinds welcomed Credit: Guilherme Cunha on Unsplash

FINNISH survey sees majority happy with immigration to protect pensions as more than 60 per cent respond positively to Finnish Centre for Pensions enquiry.

With a small growth in population since the 1960s and a massive increase of people living longer, there are fears that the Government will be unable to afford to pay the state pension at some stage in the future.

In the survey of more than 1,000 Finns aged between 18 and 79, three main options were considered.

The most popular attracting approval from more than 60 per cent of those contacted suggested that by increasing the population by encouraging qualified immigrants to live and work in the country would see an influx of funding for social security and pensions.

In line with many other European countries, Finland is suffering from a serious lack of skilled workers in a number of different industries at both top and lower levels, so the work is available for those able to take advantage of it.

Less popular was a suggestion that pension contributions should be increased and many suggested in their responses that younger people were already paying a disproportionally high amount of their income towards the pension pot.

The least favoured option was that the pension providers should increase risk taking in order to try to increase the value of pension assets held.

Thank you for reading ‘Finnish survey sees majority happy with immigration to protect pensions’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.