Fukushima nuclear plant operators to pay $95bn damages rules Tokyo court Credit: Santiherllor/Shutterstock.com

A Tokyo court has ruled that the former managers of Fukushima nuclear plant owned by Tokyo Electric Power Company must pay damages to the utility, due to demand from shareholders, as reported on Wednesday, July 13.

The shareholders have claimed the Tokyo company incurred massive losses at the Fukushima nuclear plant following a tsunami that damaged the plant in 2011.

They are also claiming costs for decommissioning the plant’s crippled reactors as well as compensation for local residents who had to evacuate.

On Wednesday, July 13, the Tokyo District Court ordered four of the ex-bosses of the nuclear plant pay a total of roughly $95 billion.

"Breaking News: The Tokyo District Court has ordered four former executives of Tokyo Electric Power Company to pay about $95 billion in compensation in a lawsuit filed by shareholders of the company over the #fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant 2011 accident."

The trial focused on the reliability of a long-term assessment of possible seismic activities issued by a government panel in 2002, nine years prior to the accident.

The sharThe shareholders filed their lawsuit in 2012. In October last year, the presiding judge inspected the plant compound for the first time.

