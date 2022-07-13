By Joshua Manning • 13 July 2022 • 11:29

Head of Donetsk People's Republic confirms British soldiers' execution if appeal is rejected Credit: Denis Kornilov/Shutterstock.com

The head of the Donetsk People’s Republic, Denys Pushylin, has confirmed that the British soldiers, as well as other captured foreign mercenaries will be executed if appeals are rejected.

The head of the Donetsk People’s Republic, spoke on the execution of the British soldiers and other foreign mercenaries, to Smotrim.ru, stating:

“All foreigners have filed an appeal, we are waiting for the court hearing. If the court finds that the punishment is appropriate, then the cases will be transferred to the executive service for the implementation of the sentence. It is envisaged to be carried out through firing squad.”

He added that there is “no exact date for the execution.” With the decision reportedly to be made “non-publicly.”

British soldiers, 28-year-old Aiden Aslin and 48-year-old Shaun Pinner, were arrested in April, before their appearance in court in the Donetsk People’ Republic.

Russia previously commented that as the soldiers were mercenaries, laws on prisoners of war did not apply.

The Donetsk People’s Republic is a Ukrainian breakaway state that was formed on April, 7, 2014 by pro-Russian separatists after the Ukrainian Revolution of Dignity took place.

The news comes after the Donetsk People’s Republic officially opened an embassy in Moscow, Russia, as reported on Tuesday, July 12.

The opening ceremony of the diplomatic mission was allegedly to be attended by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, representatives of the Russian Orthodox Church, as well as public and political circles and businesses.

The solemn part of the ceremony was postponed due to the night-time shelling of Novy Kakhovka in Kherson Region by the Ukrainian armed forces, which reportedly killed seven people and injured dozens.

