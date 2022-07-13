La Vila Joiosa offers free job search workshops in July

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 13 July 2022 • 19:34

Job interview Image: Djile/Shutterstock.com

La Vila Joiosa will be offering free job search workshops to anyone who is looking for work, the workshops taking place at the Vilamuseu on July, 19, 20 and 21.



Registration for the workshops opened on Tuesday, July 12, with those who are interested able to do so at the tourist office in Chalet Centella.

The free workshops will provide those searching for work with a series of useful tools that will significantly improve the chances of finding a job, according to the Municipal Consumer Information Office.

Aimed at those who live in the town, the workshops will offer assistance to the unemployed, those looking to make a career move as well as anyone considering starting a business.

Amongst the workshops being offered are using the internet to find work and customers, writing adaptable and appropriate CVs. Interview skills will also be covered whilst assistance will be provided with obtaining interviews.

Given the extent of the support, the number of places is limited so it is important to register and to do so early. Priority will be given to those who live in the town.

The Councillor for Employment Promotion, Marta Sellés said that the course is: “To improve the employability of those looking for work or those who want to move towards greater stability and quality in their work.”

She added: “It will provide participants with a series of useful tools for the job search, significantly improving their chances of finding a job.”

With many companies looking for good employees, the free job search workshops in La Vila Joiosa are a great way to prepare yourself for and gain access to the local job market.

