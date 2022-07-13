By Matthew Roscoe • 13 July 2022 • 15:47

LaLiga Smartbank club FC Cartagena unveil new signing Iván Calero. Image: FC Cartagena

FC Cartagena presented new player Iván Calero in a ceremony before the media on Wednesday, July 13.

Iván Calero told reporters: “FC Cartagena is a club that is well established in LaLiga Smartbank and which has an ambitious project. In fact, any player you talk to about joining this team would say that it’s a good move.”

It was the club’s manager, Luis Carrión, that influenced Calero’s decision to sign for the LaLiga Smartbank side.

“I know the coach and his way of working and that has made the decision to come here easier. He has been key to the move,” he said.

Calero, who has also played for Elche and England’s Derby County, signed from Malaga but faces stiff competition at right-back from Julián Delmás.

Speaking about the competition for places, the 27-year-old said that it will be “very positive. The more competition in a team, the better the results.”

He added: “The one who is playing feels under pressure because he has to keep on performing and the one who is not playing has to keep on pushing because when it’s his turn to play he has to be at a good level. That’s the best thing that can happen to the team”.

“The style of play has been the main reason [for joining]. It’s a style of football that I can adapt well to because I’m an attacking and intense full-back.

“It’s a style of play that benefits me personally and hopefully I can help the club a lot from the inside,” he said.

The new right-back spoke about overcoming a serious injury: “I have been fully recovered from the injury for some time now. It was good for me to go to Alcorcón, to get more minutes and all that has meant that I can now be here”.

The club’s Sporting Director Manuel Sánchez Breis said about the signing: “I’m not going to discover Iván now because he’s a player we’ve been following for a long time.

“In fact, we wanted to sign him in our first year in professional football but it wasn’t possible. With him and Delmás we have the right-back position more than covered, but Calero can also play in other positions as a full-back and even further forward on the wing”.

