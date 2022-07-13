By Joshua Manning • 13 July 2022 • 8:46

New footage of police inaction during Uvalde, Texas school shooting sparks outrage Credit: Twitter @DiputadoCanelo

Newly released footage of the police inaction during Texas’ Uvalde school shooting has caused global outrage.

The footage of the police inaction during the school shooting at Uvalde, Texas, shows dozens of police officers stationed in corridors, taking 77 minutes to intervene.

The killer, Salvador Ramos, can be seen entering the school before barricading himself in classrooms.

The new video was captured by surveillance cameras from inside the school which show how the events unfolded.

The video was published by local media and was edited to remove the screams of the terrified children as well as the violent scenes.

What the footage did show was the inaction of the police, who took 77 minutes to intervene. The slow police response has provoked the indignation of parents as well as people across the globe.

Many took to twitter to express their outrage:

“WATCH: An officer wearing a ballistic vest found ample time during the Uvalde school shooting to squirt hand sanitizer from a dispenser and rub his hands together (12:30 PM timestamp, well before the gunman was killed).”

To which another user responded: “And he pulled out his phone. Unbelievable smdh I’m disgusted.”

One user posted: “Looks like this officer was emotional & being held back & consoled💔”

To which another responded: “I think he was the dad of a 10 yo girl killed. He was LE, and they stopped him from doing anything.”

Further video footage showed police allegedly fleeing, with one user posting:

“Moment in which the Cops Run Away COWARDLY at the Sound of Gunfire from the Killer, Salvador Ramos. As children were slaughtered at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on May 24th.”

To which another user responded: “They should accompany the killer in prison.”

Another tweet read: “The police failed them babies at uvalde elementary.”

Another user posted;

“I just watched a video of the Uvalde elementary school shooting and it shows fully armed police inside the school running away from the shooter.,🤬”

One tweet read: “That #Uvalde video really made me sick smh”

Another user tweeted:

“The footage from Uvalde is absolutely gut-wrenching. How is anyone supposed to trust cops at this point? The US policing system needs a complete reboot & anyone who doesn’t see that is willfully ignorant.”

Another tweet read: “The Uvalde tape is so upsetting it just crushes me.”

The Uvalde school shooting in Texas was one of the deadliest school shootings in US history on Tuesday, May 24, after 18-year-old Salvador Romas went to Robb Elementary School in Uvalde and killed 21 people, including 19 children.