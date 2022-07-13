Non-binary father comes out to his young children when they don’t recognise him in a dress

Dave explained: ‘They wanted to know how pride was and Alex [Dave’s partner] asked if they wanted to see her make-up and started showing her photos of the makeup she did for Pride,” according to the Mail on Wednesday, July 13.

“She was skipping through the photos on a phone and there were photos of me there in my outfit which was a dress.”

“My daughter was looking at them but she didn’t twig at all,” Dave added.

Dave Moore sometimes dresses in feminine clothing and identifies as non-binary-using the pronouns he/him.

Later that day, Dave decided to open up to his children, showing them the photos of himself again and telling them it was him.

He said: “My daughter just kind of giggled, and she’s like: ‘Oh my God, you look like a girl’.”

“We talked a bit about what non-binary meant and how I didn’t quite feel 100 per cent like a man all the time.”

“The best bit about it for me was when I was about to put them to bed I asked whether they wanted a bedtime story or if they wanted to see more photos of me, and they both wanted to see more photos.”

‘They responded really well.”

“My daughter wanted to shout it from the rooftops. She wanted to go and tell her friends in school and I was like, ‘You need to be a little bit careful’.”

“This is a scary thing to do, I am very conscious that it’s a really scary time to be non-binary.”