BREAKING: Portugal considers Covid quarantines outside the state of emergency unconstitutional

By Matthew Roscoe • 13 July 2022 • 14:29

THE Constitutional Court (TC) in Portugal ruled on Wednesday, July 13 that Covid quarantines outside the state of emergency are unconstitutional and ‘represent a deprivation of liberty and are not admissible outside periods when a state of emergency has been declared.’

The TC ruled that Covid quarantines (confinements) imposed in Portugal without a state of emergency having been decreed are unconstitutional. The news comes as a major blow to the Portuguese government which has reportedly been busy preparing a health emergency law.

Five judges ruled that the confinements outside of a state of emergency ‘represented true deprivations of liberty and not just mere restrictions on freedom of movement’. Two judges were in favour of allowing quarantines to happen outside of a state of emergency.

Councillor António José da Ascensão Ramos’ ruling stated that “establishing a mandatory regime of confinement in housing (confinement), constitutes a very important interference in the scope of protection of the right to freedom.

“[Which] imposes the conclusion that the government, through a resolution of the Council of Ministers and outside its own legislative competence (Article 198 of the Constitution of the Portuguese Republic), produced a law on a matter reserved for the Assembly of the Republic, breaking the constitutional statute in this area, as understood in the contested decision.”

This is a breaking news story, we will continue to update you with further information as it is made available.

