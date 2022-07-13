By Matthew Roscoe • 13 July 2022 • 11:59

Ryanair passengers flying from Spain's Malaga airport face further delays. Image: Aerovista Luchtfotografie/Shutterstock.com

MORE delays have affected Ryanair flights from Andalucia’s Malaga airport on Wednesday, July 13 as travel chaos in Spain continues.

On the morning of Wednesday, July 13, more Ryanair flights flying out of Costa del Sol’s Malaga airport faced delays.

The 7.30 am flight to Naples, Italy was delayed for 72 minutes.

While the 7.35 am to Manchester, UK and the 8.15 am to Italy’s Venice were both delayed for around 10 minutes.

The 8.20 am to Bordeaux in France, which was where the Jerez-Stansted flight on Monday, July 11 was diverted to following a medical emergency, was delayed by 25 minutes.

As reported on Tuesday, July 12, up until 7 pm on Tuesday, July 12 – the first day of the second round of strikes by Ryanair Spanish cabin crew (TCP) – at the airline’s 10 bases across the country, a total of 15 flights had been cancelled, and 234 delayed.

Of the thirteen suspended flights, five were Barcelona departures, and another five were arrivals. Madrid, Palma de Mallorca, Menorca, and Ibiza airports all suffered just one cancellation each, both departures and arrival. Valencia also had one departure suspended.

Barcelona was the facility affected the most on July 12, with a total of 55 delayed flight departures and arrivals. Palma had 44 delays, Malaga 43, and Madrid-Barajas with 31. Alicante had a total of 18 delayed flights, Valencia 15, Ibiza 14, Santiago and Sevilla with five each, and Girona had four delays.

