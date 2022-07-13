Sir Tom Jones collapses before going on stage in Hungary leaving his concert cancelled

By Chris King • 13 July 2022 • 2:14

Image of Sir Tom Jones performing at Queen Elisabeth II's birthday in 2018. Credit: Flickr - Raph_PH - QueenbdayRAH210418-51 - CC BY 2.0

The legendary performer Sir Tom Jones collapsed before a concert in the Hungarian capital of Budapest, with his show subsequently cancelled.

According to local news outlets in Hungary, the legendary Welsh singer Sir Tom Jones was forced to cancel his concert in Budapest last night, Tuesday, July 12. A spokesperson for the 82-year-old confirmed that he had been taken prior to going on stage and needed medical treatment.

Sir Tom was due to perform at the MVM Dome as part of his current ‘Surrounded By Time’ tour. Stagehand Peter Kovacs told the Daily Star that the 82-year-old had to be treated by medics just minutes before he was due to go on stage.

“Tom Jones collapsed, so his concert was cancelled tonight, and doctors were called to the stadium. His management has set August 16th as the new date for the concert”, a source told the Daily Mail. The Budapest gig had been added as a replacement for Tom’s original date in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine.

On Wednesday, July 6, Tom entertained his Spanish fans in Barcelona. “Barcelona….you brought the fiesta and colour to our show last night! Thank you!”, he posted on Instagram, along with a photo from the gig.

Last Friday, July 8, the singing legend performed at the Henley Festival, following up with two more shows in Norfolk and Halifax. He also has dates in Birmingham, London, Manchester, and Glasgow. European dates over the next few weeks include concerts in Belgium, Norway, Luxembourg, Italy, Croatia, and Germany.

