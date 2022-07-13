By Matthew Roscoe • 13 July 2022 • 13:18

Swimmer Mariasofia Paparo who died following a heart attack was due to be married today. Image: Instagram Mariasofia Paparo

SHOCK waves travelled the world following the death of popular young swimmer Mariasofia Paparo, who died following a heart attack just shy of her 28th birthday and only a month after getting engaged to be married.

Well, today, Wednesday, July 13, Mariasofia Paparo was scheduled to be married.

The Italian swimmer from the Posillipo Swimming Club died suddenly at the age of 27 after suffering a heart attack in San Giorgio a Cremano (Naples) on Monday, April 11.

Taking to social media following her death, fiancé and fellow swimmer Matteo Scarpati, who had successfully proposed on March 13, paid tribute to the woman he planned to marry.

“You were an angel who changed my life by giving me the strength to do things that I never could think about doing,” he said on Facebook.

“You taught me true love, you taught me to smile and be happy again. We had a life ahead and you left like that. I loved you from the first day I saw you, you made me struggle to conquer you, but then you agreed to live this fantastic adventure together and you gave me the best two years of my life.

“I will always remember you like this, as my beautiful Mariasofia, and I will always be your ciccino. I love you and I will always love you my love.”

As a tribute, the community of Saint George in Cremano are to remember the young swimmer with a prayer vigil at the church of Saint Anthony in Padova on the day she was supposed to get married.

Mayor Giorgio Zinno said: “Dear citizens, yesterday in Naples, at the Parthenope University the moving ceremony to present a master’s degree to Mariasofia Paparo, the young and swimmer from Sangiorga, who died last April 11 from a heart attack, at 27 years.

“In the Magna auditorium of the Parnopean University, the commission awarded her a master’s degree in navigation sciences and technologies in front of her mother, Giuseppina Principe, sister Mariapia, aunts and some colleagues from her team of n Swimming “Speedo Italia”.

As mentioned, on Monday, July 11, Parthenope University held a master’s degree ceremony in her honour.

Mariasofia had already completed her degree in ‘Navigation Sciences and Technology’ and had prepared a thesis she was supposed to discuss on April 28, 17 days after a sudden heart attack took her life.

