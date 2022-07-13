By Laura Kemp • 13 July 2022 • 14:45

Image - Micolchon

Our bedrooms are one of our most private and personal spaces in the home, somewhere that we relax, recuperate and get that all-important sleep each night. It’s no surprise that our beds are one of the biggest investments in the home, ensuring that our bodies are supported and comfortable in order to fall into the land of nod. That’s why we have looked at the best bed shop in Fuengirola to provide you with the best bases, mattresses, pillows and accessories for the perfect sleep.

We have looked at the best bed shops in Fuengirola that can provide you with knowledge and advice on the best bed for you and your loved ones, taking into account any ailments and issues.

Micolchon in Fuengirola knows the importance of rest and the team is continuously trained by physiotherapists which makes them the best people to go to when looking for a new bed.

Founded 45 years ago, Micolchon is the only chain specialising in rest that offers the widest variety of products and manufacturers on the market, providing equipment, mattresses, pillows and bases from leading European firms including Tempur, Hukla, Sealy, Flex, Relax and Stressless. The team at Micolchon are the best placed in the area to provide you with knowledge and advice on the best products to ensure a restful night’s sleep that will leave you feeling refreshed and energised.

How important is rest and rest equipment?

We spend a third of our lives sleeping – surprising, right? This shows you how important rest is to our everyday lives and overall health. If you have slept well, you wake up feeling and looking better, with more energy and better brain function.

At Micolchon, the team will look for your ideal rest equipment, the ideal one for your physiognomy, your age, your health, and the use you are going to give it. There are many aspects to take into account when buying your rest equipment, but the knowledgeable team at Micolchon is here to help you decide!

Adult beds

To get the most restorative rest, we have to bear in mind that we need a rest team – the right base, the mattress that suits our body and the correct pillows to support our head and neck. The base of our bed is much more important than people realise, after all, is there much point in having a great mattress but a base that does not provide support or comfort?

Micolchon has a wide range of bed frames, including specialist products such as manual articulated bed bases, electric articulated bed bases, Tempur and Nessen bases, reinforced bases, upholstered bases and canapes.

Manual and electric articulated beds

The benefits of articulated beds are endless – they can relieve back pain, help pain caused by arthritis, improve posture, reduce snoring, improve circulation and reduce swelling.

A simple shift from a normal base to an articulated bed can improve sleepers’ health and well-being and also help with insomnia. Micolchon provides articulated bases from Somiflex, Tempur, Dorwin and more.

Upholstered bed bases

An upholstered bed base will provide firmness, support, help with weight distribution and is also aesthetically pleasing. Micolchon has a range of upholstered beds using breathable fabrics and reinforcement. The upholstered beds at Micolchon have the option to be customised, meaning you can choose the perfect base for your tastes and physique.

Micolchon provides upholstered bases from Nightland, Nessen, Tapiflex and Nord Swiss.

Fixed bases

The fixed bases at Micolchon provide a restful night’s sleep for the lowest price. Made from quality materials such as beech wood, with supportive slats and in a range of styles, a fixed base gives your mattress firm support that provides you with a restful night’s sleep. Micolchon’s wide range of fixed bases can also be customised by colour and the level of support your body needs.

Micolchon provides fixed bases from Tempur, Somiflex, Nightland and more.

Canape beds

Canape beds are not only stylish and supportive, they also provide you with an abundance of storage space – they even have bases that include shoe storage and ones with motor control! Micolchon’s wide range of canape beds come in a range of colours, materials, fabrics and styles so finding the right one for you will be simple!

Micolchon provides canape beds from Nessen, Nightland and more.

Folding beds

Having a folding bed for guests is always a great solution, taking up a little amount of space when not in use but perfect for friends or family to stay over! Micolchon sells folding beds with mattresses included as well as flexible folding beds with foam mats.

Children’s beds

Rest and sleep is essential for a child’s development and brain function and, at Micolchon, they have a range of beds available for your little ones to get the support and comfort they need.

Their range includes travel cots, mattresses for cots for ultimate comfort and support, bunk beds in a variety of colours, beds with storage and single beds that can slide together for more space during the daytime.

All orders over €300 receive free shipping and assembly!

The STANDARD delivery service at Micolchon is carried out from Monday to Friday, excluding Saturdays, Sundays, and national or local holidays.

The delivery period will start counting from the moment your order leaves their facilities. Micolchon will notify you via email when your order leaves the facilities and you will be informed of its status.

If you are looking for the best bed shop in Fuengirola, offering comfortable solutions without sacrificing style and taste, speak to the experienced and attentive team at Micolchon about how they can help you.

Opening hours: Monday to Friday 10am – 1:30pm and 5:30pm – 9pm, Saturdays 10am -1:30pm and 5:30pm – 9pm

Nessen: El Viso industrial estate, Malaga

Warehouse: Avenida de Los Vegas 62-64, Malaga

Call the Rest Phone: 951 555 155

Whatsapp: 687 750 654

Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Website: Nessen Interiors / Micolchon