The Netherlands new honorary consul welcomed to l’Alfàs del Pi

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 13 July 2022 • 18:26
Erik de Haan and Vicente Arques (middle left and right) Image - l'Alfàs del Pi
The meeting held on Tuesday, July 12 in the Alfasino consistory brought together councillors and the Dutch community including the president of the Club Los Holandeses, Gerry Officier, and Vice President, Freddy Mahler.
L’Alfàs del Pi has a population of 20,500 inhabitants of which more than 50 per cent are foreigners, with the Dutch community one of the largest accounting for more than 10 per cent of the town’s residents.
According to the council the first Netherlanders settled in the town more than 50 years ago, today being very much part of the community having invested in property and businesses.
Arques said: “A first contact to get to know each other and reiterate our commitment to maximum collaboration with the embassy and consulate of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, as we have been developing over the years, with a close and fluid relationship between the two institutions given the particular idiosyncrasies of l’Alfàs.”
Established in 1975 the Club Los Holandeses has more than 250 members, mostly of Dutch nationality, although there are also Belgians and Spaniards. Accepting anyone who can speak Dutch as a member, the club has played an active part in the activities promoted by the Council. It is also very active in organising its own events for members and guests.
l’Alfàs del Pi is home to people of more than 100 nationalities with the Dutch being one of the largest groups, resulting in the new honorary consul from the Netherlands visit.
Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
