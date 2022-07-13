By Guest Writer • 13 July 2022 • 12:00

The Manneken-Pis welcomed the Stones Credit: Benoit Hellings Twitter

THE Rolling Stones Paint It Black in Brussels as the Manneken-Pis was given a weekend make over to welcome the band.

The three main members of the band, celebrating sixty years of music, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood were in the city to perform before a huge crowd on Monday July 11.

Prior to that and with the participation of the Brussels City Council, their Belgian promoters Greenhouse Talent organised for the iconic Manneken-Pis to be dressed in a specially commissioned Rolling Stones costume in black with the famous lips in red and yellow to honour the Belgian flag,

The costume was unveiled on the Saturday prior to the concert (the Stones’ first in Brussels for 46 years) whilst tourists and passers-by were also able to enjoy a rendition of Paint it Black performed by a local marching band.

So impressed by the arrival of Mick and company were members of the City Council that the Mayor of Brussels along with three aldermen (one dressed in a Stones T shirt) took part in the event and all were photographed sticking out their tongues.

Sir Michael Jagger will be 79 on July 26, Keith Richards will be 79 on December 18 and youngest of the trio Ronnie Wood was 75 this year so their stamina just to travel to the nine countries on their European tour must be tremendous let alone to play in 14 concerts to sold out stadiums is quite amazing.

Thank you for reading ‘Rolling Stones Paint It Black in Brussels’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.