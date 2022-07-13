By Matthew Roscoe • 13 July 2022 • 11:37

Tributes pour in following the death of Ghanaian music legend AB Crentsil. Image: Twitter @pkparkcess

TRIBUTES flooded social media on Wednesday, July 13 following the news that Ghanaian music legend AB Crentsil had died.

Highlife legend AB Crentsil has passed away at age 79 after a short illness, leaving behind thousands of mourning fans across the world.

Sounds engineer Fred Kyei Mensah, better known as Fredyma, revealed the news via Facebook: “FAREWELL AB CRENTSIL. The original composer and singer of the famous and controversial songs, ‘Moses and Atia’, AB Crentsil, has died!

“He had a stint with a lot of bands before joining the Sweet Talks Band with Smart Nkansah and then his own band, Ahenfo. His hit songs, ‘Juliana and Obi ba wise’, cannot be forgotten.”

Born in 1943, Crentsil was considered one of the “big three” contemporary Ghanaian vocalists, according to local reports.

He won numerous Ghanaian music awards, including the Fontomfrom Evergreen Award, which is the equivalent of a Lifetime Music Award.

Tributes began pouring into social media platforms after news broke about the popular musician’s death.

One Twitter user wrote: “Highlife Musician AB Crentsil has passed on today at the age of 79, after a short illness. He was the composer of hit songs like Moses, I Go Pay You Tomorrow, Ayen, Obi Baa Wiase, Odo Ye, Gyae Me Life Ma Me, Ye Wo Adze a Oye and Angelina. May his soul rest in peace.”

Highlife Musician AB Crentsil has passed on today at the age of 79, after a short illness. He was the composer of hit songs like Moses, I Go Pay You Tomorrow, Ayen, Obi Baa Wiase, Odo Ye, Gyae Me Life Ma Me, Ye Wo Adze a Oye and Angelina. May his soul rest in peace. #abcrentsil pic.twitter.com/Um3cPvAxca — Jojo Dada (Kojo Rawlings) (@JojoDada13) July 13, 2022

“SAD NEWS 😥 Popular Musician Alfred Benjamim Crentsil has passed on today. May His Soul Rest In Peace,” one person said.

SAD NEWS 😥 Popular Musician Alfred Benjamim Crentsil (AB Crentsil) has passed on today. May His Soul Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/tmMXHNWLLu — Ara Maestro 🇬🇭🐬 (@_MukadasMaestro) July 13, 2022

“Rest in peace to a legend,” another wrote.

Rest in peace to a legend – AB Crentsil pic.twitter.com/W1tbxcRAf2 — Elvis 🇬🇭 (@Kayjnr10) July 13, 2022

One person said: “RIP AB Crentsil. Gone But Never Forgotten🙏🏾”

RIP AB Crentsil. Gone But Never Forgotten🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/dIYLKISH7u — Twilight🇬🇭🏴‍☠️ (@the_marcoli_boy) July 13, 2022

“RIP 🙏🏽❤️,” said another.

RIP AB Crentsil 🙏🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/NvKiC7vLIh — Mempeasem President (@AsieduMends) July 13, 2022

“We indeed here for a good time and not a long time,” another person wrote.

We indeed here for a good time and not a long time. Rest On AB Crentsil pic.twitter.com/9DVR09oOAI — DZIDULA 🦍🦁💪🏾🔥 (YOUR EVENTS PLUG ) (@Simply_miles8) July 13, 2022

AB CRENTSIL MA ME NDWENE ME HO:

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.