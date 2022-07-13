By Joshua Manning • 13 July 2022 • 7:33

Trump's former national security advisor John Bolton admits US planned coups Credit: papparazzza/Shutterstock.com

Former President Trump’s former national security advisor John Bolton has admitted the US planned foreign coups, as reported on Wednesday, July 13.

John Bolton, the former national security advisor to former US President Trump, spoke on US coups to CNN while speaking on Tuesday’s hearing into the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

Bolton stated: “As somebody who has helped plan coups d’etat – not here but you know (in) other places – it takes a lot of work. And that’s not what he (Trump) did.”

“I’m not going to get into the specifics,” Bolton said, latterly mentioning Venezuela.

“It turned out not to be successful. Not that we had all that much to do with it but I saw what it took for an opposition to try and overturn an illegally elected president and they failed.”

“I feel like there’s other stuff you’re not telling me” the CNN anchor stated, to which Bolton replied:“I’m sure there is.”

The comments have sparked international outrage, with many taking to Twitter to voice their opinion on the matter:

One user posted a video of the comment:

“‼️🇺🇸Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton has not been heard from for a long time. In an interview on CNN, he stated that he “helped plan coups, but not in the US, but in other places”‼️”

To which another answered:

“He is the worst of the unelected US Deep State shadow government establishment swamp creatures, oozing with swamp goo.”

Another user replied:

“I wonder how many years it will take for some American to admit the coup and war in Ukraine was planned by USA, I hope Im still alive to see it.”

Another user replied: “What the west is doing is first they will destroy your country in the name of democracy and when you try to resist they call you terrorist.”

Three further users commented:

“Russia, if you’re listening… John Bolton considers himself a brilliant coup plotter. Also wtf?”

“One doesn’t have to be brilliant to attempt a coup.”

John Bolton: “I disagree with that, as someone who has helped planned coups d’etat—not here, but you know, other places—it takes a lot of work.”

“Oh, but it’s okay, you see, because he didn’t plan those coups in America…Seriously. WTF?? And how did that not get a follow up question from Tapper? That whole clip is insane.”

Another user tweeted:

“John Bolton is a socially inept narcissist.”

Another Twitter user stated:

“If journalism spoke truth to power, we wouldn’t need John Bolton to admit the obvious on national tv for it to gain traction. The ukraine/russia war started in part because america did a coup on the previous ukraine leader but its journalists with ukraine flags in their handle”

“As someone who has helped plan coup d’état — not here but, you know, other places — it takes a lot of work.”

Another Tweet read:

“I am glad that John Bolton said out loud what we have been saying…Hopefully the Venezuela, and Iran plan falls through now that John Bolton is out of the picture.”

Another user commented: “Was that a confession?”, to which another responded: “I don’t want or need to hear what John Bolton has to say.”

The news comes just after the January 6th Committee hearing began to investigate the extremist ties to former President Trump, following the attack on the US Capitol earlier this year, as reported on Tuesday, July 12.

