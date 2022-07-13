By Joshua Manning • 13 July 2022 • 10:24
Ukraine announces combat losses inflicted on Russian forces as of July 13 Credit: Twitter @Flash43191300
The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine took to its social network accounts to publish the official figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces from February, 24, to July, 13.
⚡️The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published a summary of the combat losses of the Russian troops as of July 13. About 37,570 Russian soldiers have been liquidated. pic.twitter.com/bm0KlpOjSB
— Flash (@Flash43191300) July 13, 2022
The full list of combat losses inflicted on Russian Forces by Ukraine since the beginning of the war read:
The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 13.07 were approximately:
/personnel/ about 37570 (+100) / persons were liquidated,
/ tanks ‒ 1649 (+0)
/ APV ‒ 3832 (+3)
/ artillery systems – 839 (+1)
/ MLRS – 247 (+0)
/ Anti-aircraft warfare systems – 109 (+0)
/ aircraft – 217 (+0)
/ helicopters – 188 (+0)
/UAV operational-tactical level – 678 (+2),
/ cruise missiles – 155 (+0),
/ warships / boats – 15 (+0)
/ vehicles and fuel tanks – 2704 (+5)
/ special equipment – 67 (+1).
/ Russian enemy suffered the greatest losses (of the past day) at the Mykolaiv direction.
Data is being updated Strike the occupier! Let’s win together! Our strength is in the truth!
The latest update follows Ukraine’s Armed Forces sharing footage of a direct hit on Russian forces’ Nona-K guns using an M777 Howitzer, as reported on Tuesday, July 11.
Footage of the Ukrainian M777 howitzer hitting Russian Nona-K guns was shared on Twitter by the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine:
“Ukrainian M777 howitzer is getting the job done. Direct shot! Footage by Operational Command South.”
Ukrainian M777 howitzer is getting the job done. Direct shot!Footage by Operational Command South. pic.twitter.com/a1JwJ4Pn6L
— Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) July 12, 2022
Credit: Twitter @DefenceU
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
