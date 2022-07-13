BREAKING: Twitter files lawsuit against Elon Musk for terminating $44 billion takeover deal Close
Trending:

Ukraine announces combat losses inflicted on Russian forces as of July 13

By Joshua Manning • 13 July 2022 • 10:24

Ukraine announces combat losses inflicted on Russian forces as of July 13 Credit: Twitter @Flash43191300

On Wednesday, July 13, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine published official updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war.

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine took to its social network accounts to publish the official figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces from February, 24, to July, 13.

Credit: Twitter @Flash43191300

The full list of combat losses inflicted on Russian Forces by Ukraine since the beginning of the war read:

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 13.07 were approximately:

/personnel/ about 37570 (+100) / persons were liquidated,

/ tanks ‒ 1649 (+0)

/ APV ‒ 3832 (+3)

/ artillery systems – 839 (+1)

/ MLRS – 247 (+0)

/ Anti-aircraft warfare systems – 109 (+0)

/ aircraft – 217 (+0) 

/ helicopters – 188 (+0) 

/UAV operational-tactical level – 678 (+2),

/ cruise missiles – 155 (+0),

/ warships / boats – 15 (+0) 

/ vehicles and fuel tanks – 2704 (+5)

/ special equipment – 67 (+1).

/ Russian enemy suffered the greatest losses (of the past day) at the Mykolaiv direction.
 Data is being updated Strike the occupier! Let’s win together! Our strength is in the truth!

The latest update follows Ukraine’s Armed Forces sharing footage of a direct hit on Russian forces’ Nona-K guns using an M777 Howitzer, as reported on Tuesday, July 11.

Footage of the Ukrainian M777 howitzer hitting Russian Nona-K guns was shared on Twitter by the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine:

“Ukrainian M777 howitzer is getting the job done. Direct shot! Footage by Operational Command South.”

Credit: Twitter @DefenceU

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram

 

 
FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

Written by

Joshua Manning

Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published.

Continue Reading