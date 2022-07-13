Ukraine announces combat losses inflicted on Russian forces as of July 13

/ Russian enemy suffered the greatest losses (of the past day) at the Mykolaiv direction. Data is being updated Strike the occupier! Let’s win together! Our strength is in the truth!

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 13.07 were approximately:

The latest update follows Ukraine’s Armed Forces sharing footage of a direct hit on Russian forces’ Nona-K guns using an M777 Howitzer, as reported on Tuesday, July 11.

Footage of the Ukrainian M777 howitzer hitting Russian Nona-K guns was shared on Twitter by the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine:

“Ukrainian M777 howitzer is getting the job done. Direct shot! Footage by Operational Command South.”

Ukrainian M777 howitzer is getting the job done. Direct shot!

Footage by Operational Command South. pic.twitter.com/a1JwJ4Pn6L — Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) July 12, 2022

Credit: Twitter @DefenceU

