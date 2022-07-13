US missile destroyer USS Benfold “illegally” enters China’s waters infuriating nation

By Joshua Manning • 13 July 2022 • 13:37

US missile destroyer USS Benfold has allegedly “illegally” entered China’s territorial waters infuriating the nation, as reported on Wednesday, July 13.

“On July 13, the US guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold trespassed into China’s territorial waters off Xisha Islands without the Chinese government’s permission,” Chinese Air Force Senior Colonel Tian Junli, spokesman for the Southern Theater Command of the People’s Liberation Army, said in a statement.

“The actions of the US military have seriously violated China’s national sovereignty and security, undermined peace and stability in the South China Sea and violated international law”, the spokesman added.

“Facts have fully proven that the US is nothing but a ‘trouble-maker’ and the ‘biggest destroyer’ of the peace and stability in the South China Sea,” the statement read.

The US has since stated that it crossed China’s South Sea to confirm “international freedom of navigation.”

The news comes just after reports of citizens in Zhengzhou China, storming a bank in a mass protest after their assets were reportedly frozen, as reported on Monday, July 11.

