By Joshua Manning • 13 July 2022 • 15:58

US President Biden confusedly asks "What am I doing now?" after landing in Israel Credit: Twitter @AZmilitary1

US President Biden has sparked a viral video after confusedly asking “What am I doing now?” after landing in Israel, on Wednesday, July 13.

US President Biden arrived in Israel on Wednesday for a four-day Middle East visit that reportedly aims to slow down Iran’s nuclear program amidst rising concerns, as well as to search for an alternative to Russian oil, and generally improve relations with Saudi Arabia.

Instantly after landing, President Biden caused concern after confusedly asking “What am I doing now?” right after he descended Air Force One.

The news follows Donald Trump claiming that US President Joe Biden is not “sharp” after teasing entering the race to become President once again.

