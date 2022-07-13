Valencia CF announces the signing of Samu Castillejo from AC Milan

By Chris King • 13 July 2022 • 4:48

Image of Samu Castillejo signing for Valencia CF. Credit: [email protected]

Spanish winger Samu Castillejo has joined Valencia CF from Serie A club AC Milan.

Samu Castillejo, the 27-year-old Spanish winger this Tuesday, July 12, became the first signing of the Valencia CF tenure of new Italian coach Gennaro Gattuso. He joins Los Che from Italian Serie A giants AC Milan on a contract at the Mestalla stadium through to June 30, 2025.

Castillejo previously played in Spain with Malaga and Villarreal and has represented his country at youth level. He spent the last four campaigns in Milan and played under World Cup winner Gattuso during the 2018-19 season when the former midfield general was coach at the San Siro stadium.

Born in Barcelona, Castillejo found himself in Andalucia as a teenager when his father, who was a Guardia Civil officer, relocated to Malaga on the Costa del Sol. He signed with the blue and whites and graduated from their youth system, making his debut for Malaga reserves at the Rosaleda stadium in 2011, aged only 16.

Three seasons turning out for Malaga CF reserves in Spain’s third division followed. Castillejo acquired the nickname of El Fideo (the noodle) because of his “wiry frame and ability to squirm away in tight spaces”.

A change in fortune occurred in June 2014 when he was called into the first team for a pre-season friendly against the English club Newcastle United. Two goals and a man-of-the-match award saw Castillejo become a permanent fixture in the first team when the season kicked off. His debut, ironically, was against Valencia CF at the Mestalla, where he came on as a sub in a 3-0 defeat.

On June 18, 2015, the winger made the move to Villarreal where he notched six goals in his third campaign, helping the Yellow Submarine to a UEFA Europa League spot.

AC Milan came calling and Castillejo switched LaLiga for Serie A in Italy on August 17, 2018. Colombian striker Carlos Bacca made the move to Villarreal in the same deal.

