By Joshua Manning • 13 July 2022 • 9:08
WATCH: Massive flood in Russia's Verkhoyansk causes mass evacuations after dam bursts Credit: Twitter @dedzaebal
The press service of Russia’s Verkhoyansk district administration reported the flood that has been caused due to heavy rains, that lead to a dam bursting in the area.
The Yana river reportedly burst the protective dam on Tuesday, 12.
As a result, water flooded the town of Verkhoyansk and the village of Boronuk. In Verkhoyansk, 54 homestead plots were flooded, said the head of the district Gavril Chirikov in his Telegram-channel.
The prosecutor’s office is conducting a check on the fact of the breach of the dam in the town.
A total of 274 homestead plots were flooded in the district, according to Chirikov’s message.
Located in Russia, Verkhoyansk is Yakutia’s northernmost city and one of the coldest places in the world. It is home to about 1,000 permanent residents.
Videos and photos of the flooding circulated online:
“The town of Verkhoyansk in Yakutia has been flooded by flood waters and people are being evacuated to temporary accommodation centres. Innokenty Androsov, first deputy chairman of Yakutia’s State Committee for Life Safety, said.”
“Video: EMERCOM of Russia/TASS”
To which another user responded, “Are they the July floods?
Какие паводки в июле?
— Велоговорун (@Velogovorun) July 13, 2022
Какие паводки в июле?
— Велоговорун (@Velogovorun) July 13, 2022
Credit: Twitter @Velogovorun @tass_agency
Another account shared pictures of the flooding:
“A levee breach has flooded Verkhoyansk. The Russian Federation continues to sink and burn while the f*****s go to war with Ukraine.”
Another user replied: “I understand what the big barracks are for, but what are these small ones? Children? 🤦😆”
Для чего нужны большие бараки я понимаю, а маленькие вот эти что такое? Детские? 🤦😆
— Lin (@SoltLin) July 13, 2022
Для чего нужны большие бараки я понимаю, а маленькие вот эти что такое? Детские? 🤦😆
— Lin (@SoltLin) July 13, 2022
Credit: Twitter @SoltLin @dedzaebal
Another Twitter user posted:
“A dam broke in Yakutia and flooded the city of Verkhoyansk, local media report.”
⚡A dam broke in Yakutia and flooded the city of Verkhoyansk, local media report. pic.twitter.com/QVJLbtTMVK
— Flash (@Flash43191300) July 13, 2022
⚡A dam broke in Yakutia and flooded the city of Verkhoyansk, local media report. pic.twitter.com/QVJLbtTMVK
— Flash (@Flash43191300) July 13, 2022
Credit: Twitter @Flash43191300
The news follows reports of the city of Sochi, Russia, experiencing mass flooding after the Dagomys river has overflowed, as reported on Monday, July 11.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.