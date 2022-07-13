By Joshua Manning • 13 July 2022 • 9:08

WATCH: Massive flood in Russia's Verkhoyansk causes mass evacuations after dam bursts Credit: Twitter @dedzaebal

The town of Verkhoyansk, Yakutia, Russia, has been hit by a massive flood after a dam burst, as reported on Wednesday, July 13.

The press service of Russia’s Verkhoyansk district administration reported the flood that has been caused due to heavy rains, that lead to a dam bursting in the area.

The Yana river reportedly burst the protective dam on Tuesday, 12.

As a result, water flooded the town of Verkhoyansk and the village of Boronuk. In Verkhoyansk, 54 homestead plots were flooded, said the head of the district Gavril Chirikov in his Telegram-channel.

The prosecutor’s office is conducting a check on the fact of the breach of the dam in the town.

A total of 274 homestead plots were flooded in the district, according to Chirikov’s message.

Located in Russia, Verkhoyansk is Yakutia’s northernmost city and one of the coldest places in the world. It is home to about 1,000 permanent residents.

Videos and photos of the flooding circulated online:

“The town of Verkhoyansk in Yakutia has been flooded by flood waters and people are being evacuated to temporary accommodation centres. Innokenty Androsov, first deputy chairman of Yakutia’s State Committee for Life Safety, said.”

“Video: EMERCOM of Russia/TASS”

To which another user responded, “Are they the July floods?

Какие паводки в июле? — Велоговорун (@Velogovorun) July 13, 2022

Credit: Twitter @Velogovorun @tass_agency

Another account shared pictures of the flooding:

“A levee breach has flooded Verkhoyansk. The Russian Federation continues to sink and burn while the f*****s go to war with Ukraine.”

Another user replied: “I understand what the big barracks are for, but what are these small ones? Children? 🤦😆”

Для чего нужны большие бараки я понимаю, а маленькие вот эти что такое? Детские? 🤦😆 — Lin (@SoltLin) July 13, 2022

Credit: Twitter @SoltLin @dedzaebal

Another Twitter user posted:

“A dam broke in Yakutia and flooded the city of Verkhoyansk, local media report.”

⚡A dam broke in Yakutia and flooded the city of Verkhoyansk, local media report. pic.twitter.com/QVJLbtTMVK — Flash (@Flash43191300) July 13, 2022

Credit: Twitter @Flash43191300

The news follows reports of the city of Sochi, Russia, experiencing mass flooding after the Dagomys river has overflowed, as reported on Monday, July 11.

