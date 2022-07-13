WATCH: Shocking moment surgery addicted model almost ruptures breast implants

The 30-year-old uploaded the video to her Instagram account.

It shows she was able to turn her body just in time to narrowly avoid hitting her breast implants or her oversized buttock implants on a concrete wall surrounding a swimming pool.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mary Sebastian Pickles Magdalene (@1800leavemaryalone)

Mary Magdalene whose real name is Leavexo Mary Malone was born in 1995 and is famous for her bizarre looks due to multiple surgeries.

According to some social media reports, she is a surgery addict who doesn’t stop until gets her desired looks.

On her Instagram, she has 144 thousand followers and the numbers are increasing very fast.

Her Instagram description describes her as an “artist”, “it girl,” “crazy kid,” and “plastic surgery lover.”

Over the years, Mary has undergone several surgeries on extremely risky treatments to look more charming.

The social media influencer from Toronto, Canada, had her first cosmetic procedure at the age of 21.

Her surgeries have included a brow lift, fat transfers, multiple nose and boob jobs, veneers, liposuction, butt injections and three Brazilian butt lifts.

Just recently, she had got implanted with a 5,000 cc breast expander to enlarge her breasts.

Last year, in what could be an unfortunate incident, the world could have lost Mary after she almost died during a procedure on her vagina.

“The most unusual operation I had was very recently, on my vagina,” Mary explained at the time.

“I custom designed it, so I have the fattest in the world. I almost died during [the] procedure. I had to get two blood transfusions,” she added.