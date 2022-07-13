Wayne Rooney will leave wife and kids in UK and move to America

Wayne has confirmed that his wife, Colleen, has given him her blessing according to the Mail on Wednesday, July 13. The Rooney family tried moving to America in 2018 but Wayne Rooney quit playing football abroad sooner than expected because Coleen was desperate to be nearer her family in the UK.

The confirmation comes after Coleen told friends that she has no desire to return to America.

A source close to Coleen told the MailOnline on Monday, July 11: “She’s made her views clear to Wayne.”

“There’s no way she will want to go to Washington. The last time, she absolutely hated it there.”

“She doesn’t want to live outside the North West of England, never mind live in Washington again.”

“The family is more settled than it’s ever been. They have four kids who are all in school and all of Coleen’s family live close to her.”

“There’s no way that she’d want to give all of that up to go and live in a place she hates,” the source added.