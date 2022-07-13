Weather forecast for Spain on Wednesday, July 13

By Chris King • 13 July 2022 • 3:24

Image of a thermometer displaying a high temperature. Credit: VladisChern/Shutterstock.com

Here is the weather forecast for Wednesday, July 13 in Spain, according to AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency.

As predicted by AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, the weather forecast for Spain on Tuesday, July 12, shows a prevalence of slightly cloudy or clear skies in most of the country. Some intervals of low clouds are expected only in the Strait and north of the Canary Islands, tending to open, as well as on the peninsular northwest coast.

Intervals of high clouds are also expected in the western third of the peninsula. There could be some daytime cloudiness in the interior of the northern and eastern halves of the country. A low probability of showers or isolated storms exists in the mountainous areas of the north.

Some haze is likely in the southwestern peninsular third and in the Canary Islands early in the day. Temperatures will rise, especially during the day, except in Galicia, Catalonia, the Balearic Islands, and the Canary Islands, where they will remain with few changes. The interior of Spain will experience extreme heat.

Winds will be mainly easterly on the coasts of northern Galicia, Cantabria, and Andalucia, with a strong Levante in the Strait. The Canary Islands can expect northerly winds, while the rest of the country will experience light variable winds.

