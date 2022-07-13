By Guest Writer • 13 July 2022 • 14:13

Latest signing Axel Witsel with club president Enrique Cerezo Credit: Atlético Madrid Twitter

WHALEFIN is the new sponsor of Atlético Madrid first team jersey in a deal between the football club the platform of global digital asset management giant Amber Group.

Amber Group, in addition, becomes Official Digital Wealth and Digital Lifestyle Partner of the club within the framework of a five-season agreement.

As Amber Group accelerates the growth of WhaleFin, its consumer business, the company says that it will benefit from significant branding exposure, extending the influence of Atlético de Madrid from the stadium and into the metaverse.

Through what it calls the “Atletiverse” Amber confirmed that fans can expect one-of-a-kind experiences for the club’s fan community as they will be able to engage with like-minded fans from all over the world in the metaverse, and discover the utility of digital assets in both the virtual and real world.

Additionally, the Atlético de Madrid Foundation will work with the Amber Group to launch sustainability and corporate social responsibility initiatives including the implementation of local campaigns for education in sustainability and conservation.

Speaking on July 11, Michael Wu, Chief Executive Officer of Amber Group, said: “This multi-year partnership is a monumental moment for Amber Group, and we are proud to be partnering with Atlético de Madrid, one of the top football clubs in Spain and Europe.”

Miguel Ángel Gil, Chief Executive Officer of Atlético de Madrid, said: “Today is a significant day for the future of Atlético de Madrid, as we join forces with a global leading company in the digital finance space.”

