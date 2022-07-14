30-year-old British tourist killed in a freak accident in Greece

By Anna Ellis • 14 July 2022 • 14:54

The 30-year-old was attempting to anchor his vessel to a rock on the Island of Nimos when he slipped on a rock. Image: Katho Menden/Shutterstock.com

A tragic freak accident resulted in a young British man dying while he was tying up his boat.

The 30-year-old was attempting to anchor his vessel to a rock on the Island of Nimos when he slipped on a rock on Tuesday, July 12.

The young man then disappeared into the water according to the Mail.

A lifeboat was dispatched and took the man to the nearby island of Symi, just off the southern coast of Turkey, where he was treated at the medical centre.

Doctors provided first aid and were preparing to transfer him to a larger hospital when he died, local media reported.

Coastguards then returned to tow the ship and the remaining passengers to the harbour in Symi, where the boat is now anchored.

The other three passengers were not injured in the incident, which appears to be a tragic accident.

Symi port authorities have launched a routine investigation into the death.

The body of the Briton has now been transferred to the island of Rhodes so that an autopsy can be performed.