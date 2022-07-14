5,000 school children get animal protection and drug addiction prevention training

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 14 July 2022 • 22:45

VLa Vila Joiosa children and the K-9 unit - Image La Vila Joiosa

More than 5,000 school children in the La Vila Joiosa municipality were provided with animal protection and drug addiction prevention training that was organised by the local police.

The programme of training which finished on Wednesday, July 14 was designed to raise awareness of the need to protect the local fauna, as well as to warn children of the dangers of drug and substance abuse.

Sessions were held in 14 different locations with more than 34 talks and training sessions dealing with everything from caring for animals to identifying and helping drug users get assistance.

The K-9 Unit information exchange gave insight into issues including hygienic and sanitary care of the animal, walking the dog in the street (with a leash and a bag for collecting faeces), identification of pets for the efficiency of police work and treatment of the animals when caring for them.

They were also provided basic skills in animal care and training, as they were an understanding of the protocols for intervention with animals and appropriate coexistence.

Drug addiction and substance abuse was also addressed, with pupils learning about the dangers involved and the legal consequences that can result from the consumption, possession or trafficking of narcotic substances.

The Mayor of Public Safety of Vila Joiosa, Isabel Perona, said: “These informative talks, carried out with the collaboration of the educational community of Vila Joiosa, are a great tool to bring police work closer to the younger sector so that they are aware of the police functions carried out by the K-9 Unit.

“It is a prevention project designed to last over time, as year after year new generations appear with the risk of living with drugs in a natural way.”

She added that she wanted children to understand: “It is not so easy to live with drugs.”

She continued saying it was also important that youngsters understood how the police and the canine unit worked, as it was key to the prevention of crime and anti-social behaviour.

She finished by saying that the dogs were a wonderful way to convey the messages about animal protection and drug addiction prevention.

