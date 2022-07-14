By Anna Ellis • 14 July 2022 • 18:03
Absolute CHAOS as UK's second largest airport runs out of water. Image: boscorelli/Shutterstock.com
Disgruntled passengers were quick to vent their frustration on Social Media.
One tweeted: “Water shortage at Gatwick Airport”
“No food service at some of the restaurants, presumably due to the lack of water, and the terminal is packed. Oh joy.”
Water shortage at @Gatwick_Airport .No food service at some of the restaurants, presumably due to the lack of water, and the terminal is packed. Oh joy.#Gatwick
— Jamie J #FBPE #BLM #ToriesOut (@Jamie12g) July 14, 2022
Water shortage at @Gatwick_Airport .No food service at some of the restaurants, presumably due to the lack of water, and the terminal is packed. Oh joy.#Gatwick
— Jamie J #FBPE #BLM #ToriesOut (@Jamie12g) July 14, 2022
Gatwick Airport was quick to respond to the tweet with a post that read: “We’re really sorry that we’re experiencing an issue with the supply of water to Gatwick.”
“We’re working closely with SES Water to get this resolved. Thanks.”
Another passenger said: “Gatwick Airport shouldn’t you be warning your customers that nearly all the loos are shut!”
“Watching kids and pregnant women really upset is a bad vibe.”
@Gatwick_Airport shouldn’t you be warning your customers that nearly all the loo’s are shut! Watching kids and pregnant women really upset is a bad vibe
— carol-anne turner (@mitzipark) July 14, 2022
@Gatwick_Airport shouldn’t you be warning your customers that nearly all the loo’s are shut! Watching kids and pregnant women really upset is a bad vibe
— carol-anne turner (@mitzipark) July 14, 2022
It isn’t just the lack of water that is upsetting jet setters.
One annoyed travel maker posted “Hey Gatwick Airport any chance you could send some staff to bring some stairs so we can disembark our flight?”
“It’s an orange and white A320 near gate 48.”
Gatwick Airport quickly responded with: Hi Philippe, we’re really sorry for the difficulties your airline and their handling agent are experiencing today.”
“We hope you won’t be kept waiting too much longer. Thanks.”
Hey @Gatwick_Airport any chance you could send some staff to bring some stairs so we can disembark our flight? It's an orange and white A320 near gate 48.
— Philippe Sibelly (@philippesibelly) July 12, 2022
Hey @Gatwick_Airport any chance you could send some staff to bring some stairs so we can disembark our flight? It's an orange and white A320 near gate 48.
— Philippe Sibelly (@philippesibelly) July 12, 2022
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.