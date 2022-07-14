UPDATE: Death toll passes 20 and many people missing in Vinnytsia, Ukraine Close
Absolute CHAOS as UK’s second largest airport runs out of water

By Anna Ellis • 14 July 2022 • 18:03

Absolute CHAOS as UK's second largest airport runs out of water. Image: boscorelli/Shutterstock.com

Gatwick Airport which is the UK’s second largest has run out of water forcing toilets and restaurants to close during the heatwave on Thursday, July 14.

Disgruntled passengers were quick to vent their frustration on Social Media.

One tweeted: “Water shortage at Gatwick Airport

“No food service at some of the restaurants, presumably due to the lack of water, and the terminal is packed. Oh joy.”

Gatwick Airport was quick to respond to the tweet with a post that read: “We’re really sorry that we’re experiencing an issue with the supply of water to Gatwick.”

“We’re working closely with SES Water to get this resolved. Thanks.”

Another passenger said: “Gatwick Airport shouldn’t you be warning your customers that nearly all the loos are shut!”

“Watching kids and pregnant women really upset is a bad vibe.”

It isn’t just the lack of water that is upsetting jet setters.

One annoyed travel maker posted “Hey Gatwick Airport any chance you could send some staff to bring some stairs so we can disembark our flight?”

“It’s an orange and white A320 near gate 48.”

Gatwick Airport quickly responded with: Hi Philippe, we’re really sorry for the difficulties your airline and their handling agent are experiencing today.”

“We hope you won’t be kept waiting too much longer. Thanks.”

