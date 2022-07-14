By Anna Ellis • 14 July 2022 • 18:03

Absolute CHAOS as UK's second largest airport runs out of water. Image: boscorelli/Shutterstock.com

Gatwick Airport which is the UK’s second largest has run out of water forcing toilets and restaurants to close during the heatwave on Thursday, July 14.

Disgruntled passengers were quick to vent their frustration on Social Media.

One tweeted: “Water shortage at Gatwick Airport”

“No food service at some of the restaurants, presumably due to the lack of water, and the terminal is packed. Oh joy.”

Water shortage at @Gatwick_Airport .

Gatwick Airport was quick to respond to the tweet with a post that read: “We’re really sorry that we’re experiencing an issue with the supply of water to Gatwick.”

“We’re working closely with SES Water to get this resolved. Thanks.”

Another passenger said: “Gatwick Airport shouldn’t you be warning your customers that nearly all the loos are shut!”

“Watching kids and pregnant women really upset is a bad vibe.”

