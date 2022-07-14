All you need to know about moving to San Juan

By Annie Dabb • 14 July 2022 • 9:36

Image - lunamarina/shutterstock.com

Lying just 5 miles from Alicante on the Mediterranean Costa Blanca, San Juan presents both idyllic golden beaches and a charming rural town. It is well connected to Alicante’s city centre via trams and buses and has its own shopping centre, making it ideal for holidaymakers as well as those thinking of moving to Spain.

Just one mile inland, San Juan is the perfect go-between from crystal clear waters to a quintessentially Spanish working town full of character. Whether you want to enjoy a beachside breakfast of exquisite Spanish coffee or venture into the traditional town to sample some of the local cuisines, San Juan is close enough to the centre of Alicante to be functional without being stressful, making it perfect for those thinking of moving to Spain but not quite ready to spend all day every day lying on the beach…just yet!

So you’re considering moving to the beautiful beachside town of San Juan but wondering where to find all the essential information you will need on the types of property available, the best schools and the most popular restaurants?

To make moving to San Juan a bit easier, the Euro Weekly News has put together this handy guide to everything you need to know before finalising your decision.

Contents

Where is San Juan?

Property in San Juan

Things to do in San Juan

Best restaurants in San Juan

Schools in San Juan

Healthcare in San Juan

Contact information

Where is San Juan de Alicante?

San Juan is on the Costa Blanca, in the southeast of Spain’s Valencian municipality and just five miles from Alicante’s city centre.

The best airport to arrive at when travelling to San Juan is Alicante Airport (ALC), which is only 15 miles drive away and takes approximately 18 minutes. The next closest airport is Murcia-San Javier Airport but this is about 48 miles away.

Property in San Juan

As one of the most popular areas on the Costa Blanca, Alicante and San Juan have a thriving property market with various property types to suit single people, couples, families and retirees wishing to move to Spain.

A lovely two-bed apartment will cost from around €120,000, while a three-bedroom house will cost around €300,000. Luxurious villas and houses with a pool and plenty of outdoor space can be anywhere between €500,000 up to around €4 million.

Things to do in San Juan

1. Town hop around San Juan’s interwoven neighbouring towns

Although San Juan is small, it is perfectly situated close to several other charming towns such as the Arab town of Muchamiel (Mutxamel), famous for its tomatoes, and the town of Campello. These towns are easily within walking distance but there is also a lovely train journey along a little narrow-gauge railway along Costa Blanca from Campello. Close by is also Villajoyosa, an unassuming town famous for its chocolate and lively coloured houses.

2. Delve into the illuminating Canelobre Caves

Just a 30-minute drive from San Juan you’ll find the picturesque town of Busot, home to the 11th-century Canelobre Caves, the inside of which resembles a 19th-century Gothic cathedral. The acoustics are so good that if you’re lucky you might even be able to catch an underground concert here!

You can book tickets here.

3. Sunbathe on the shoreline

Only a mile and a half away from the stunning sea and beautiful beaches, San Juan is the perfect place to spend a few hours (or a whole day!) relaxing on the beach and enjoying the sun and the scenery. If you’re peckish, you can pop to the boulevard which runs along the back of the beach for a cheeky Cerveza or a tapa or two.

4. Shape up and have fun at Alicante Arena

The vibrant and modern Arena Alicante offers a wide variety of classes to keep you and the family entertained, whether you fancy trying out Zumba, or if calming yoga is more your speed. One of the activities on offer even involves cycling in a pool!

View the arena’s full timetable here.

5. Take a stroll around Parque La Marjal

Not only does this park offer breathtaking views of L’Alacanti, but it also serves as a water retention basin, capturing water during periods of heavy rainfall and reducing the risk of flooding in lower parts of the city. Wander around the natural ponds, the park’s magical waterfall and up to the mirador (the viewing point).

6. Climb to the top of Torre Santiago (The Tower of Santiago)

This 16th-century preserved defensive tower used to stand in the now disappeared orchard of Alicante. It is one of 25 remaining standing throughout the municipalities of Alicante, San Juan, Muchamiel and El Campello.

7. Tee off on the many golf courses

If you fancy a leisurely afternoon practising your swing in the sun, you’ve got your pick of golf courses in and around San Juan. Take your pick from Club de Golf Alicante Golf, Club de Golf Bonalba, or El Plantio Golf, all within nine miles of Alicante’s city centre.

8. Enjoy the El paseo de la Explanada de España

Lined on either side with palm trees, this walkway is decorated with 6,600,000 marble tiles forming a wave effect mosaic. During the summer, it houses the Alicante Craft Fair where you can buy souvenirs such as jewellery and t-shirts as well as artisanal gifts, glass and leather crafts.

9. Catch an open-air show at La Concha

This open-air bandstand is used for cultural events during the warmer months of the year, which includes a music and dance programme and performances from the municipality’s symphony band, as well as several of Alicante’s musical societies.

10. Gaze in awe La Casa Carbonell (The Carbonell House)

Designed by J. Vidal Ramos, this breathtaking building dates back to the early 20th century. Supposedly constructed upon the orders of Enrique Carbonell, a rich textile manufacturer, la Casa Carbonell showcases the wealth of Alcoy Textile manufacturers during the first world war.

Best restaurants in San Juan

1. Mi Casa

Specialising in authentic Mediterranean cuisine, including a wide array of paella dishes, this rustically decorated restaurant is perfect for families, even providing a zone for kids to play. They also have an open terrace so you can enjoy the sunny weather whilst you eat. Their signature dish is rice with mountain rabbit, lobster, seafood, vegetables, chickpeas and jamón, seasoned with fresh garlic and squid ink.

Open: 1:30pm until 4pm Monday to Saturday, and 1:30pm until 11pm on Sundays.

Address: Creuetes 1, 03550, San Juan de Alicante, Spain

Booking: +34 965 65 51 87

Price: €€

2. Restaurante La Vela

This restaurant in Campello, a short drive outside of San Juan, specialises in Duck, Ox and Foie Gras, as well as serving a range of pizzas which includes gluten-free options.

Open: 1pm until 4pm and 8pm until 11pm Monday – Sunday

Address: Avda Jaime I, 44, 03560, Campello, Spain

Booking: +34 965 65 04 10

Price: €€€

3. La Llar Cerveceria

A traditional Alicantina restaurant that serves traditional Mediterranean food with a touch of creativity. This restaurant is great for a spot of tapas whilst enjoying a beer in the sun or for an evening meal.

Open: 2pm until 4pm Tuesday – Saturday, 8:30pm until 11pm Friday – Saturday, and closed on Monday and Sunday

Address: Calle Doctor Jimenez Diaz, 2, 03550, San Juan de Alicante, Spain

Booking: + 34 966 38 90 68

Price: €€

4. La Esencia del Nonno

La Esencia del Nonno has Italian essence combined with traditional Spanish cuisine. A family business, this restaurant is popular with residents and visitors and serves excellent tapas, pasta, tostadas, fish, meat and classic sandwiches.

Open: 12pm until 5pm and 8:15pm until 12am, closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays

Address: Carrer Jaume I, 34, 03550 Sant Joan d’Alacant

Booking: 965 65 06 94

Price: €€

5. Los Troncos

This restaurant serves great steak but is worth a visit for the decor alone! You can enjoy gorgeous views of the sea whilst feeling like you’ve stepped into an enchanting forest. They serve more than 60 dishes and over 50 wines, so you’ll be spoilt for choice.

Open: 1:30pm until 4pm Wednesday – Monday, and 8:30pm until midnight on Friday and Saturday, closed on Tuesdays.

Address: Avenida Albufereta 98, 03016, Alicante, Spain

Booking: +34 965 65 98 16

Price: €€

6. Sabor del Sur

As its location would suggest, this local restaurant prepares delicious food with love and is great for holidaymakers on a budget either for a spot of breakfast or to end a day by the beach.

Open: 6:30am until 4:30pm and 7:30pm and 11pm Monday – Friday, 7am until 4:30pm and 7:30pm until 11pm on Saturday and 9am until 4pm on Sunday

Address: C/ Ramon de Campoamor 5, 03550, San Juan de Alicante, Spain

Booking: +34658 12 91 59

Price: €

7. La Bendita Alicante

Despite its name, this Mediterranean gastro-bar and restaurant encourages almost sinful behaviour with its excellent cocktail selection and delicious range of tapas, making it the perfect location for a work night out or celebratory drinks with friends.

Open: 12pm until 1:30am Thursday until Sunday, (Opening at 1pm on Fridays), and closed Monday – Wednesday

Address: Av. Locutor Vicente Hipolito, 39, 03540, Alicante (Alicant)

Booking: +34 683 63 34 75

Price: €€

8. Cerveceria Barroko

This local tapas bar and restaurant offers a truly authentic Spanish experience, offering a weekend menu del día, and an array of tapas dishes. They occasionally host live music as well, making it a fun place to see in the weekend with your nearest and dearest.

Open: 11am until 11pm Monday – Sunday

Address: San Bartolome, 35, local 10, 03540, Alicante, Spain

Booking: +34 966 93 06 88

Price: €

9. La Quinteria

Explore Spain from within Alicante with this Galician-themed restaurant. They serve a range of meats, fish and seafood of the highest quality, as well as a selection of fine wines to ensure that their customers leave satisfied.

Open: 1pm until 5pm Monday – Sunday

Address: Calle del Doctor Gadea, 17, LOC 03550, San Juan de Alicante, Spain

Booking: +34 965 65 22 94

Price: €€

10. La Ereta

Michelin Star restaurant La Ereta is a 15-minute drive out of San Juan and serves the most exquisite food, possibly outdone only by its stunning panoramic views across the city. Climb to the top of Santa Bárbara castle and enjoy a completely unique dining experience. Choose from a daily menu of meat, seafood or shellfish paired with the finest wine and salad. Definitely a ‘must’ for those who enjoy the finer things in life

Open: 8:30pm until 11:30pm Monday – Wednesday, 1:30pm until 5pm and 11:30pm Thursday – Saturday, and 1:30pm until 5pm on Sundays

Address: Parque de La Ereta, s/n, 03001 Alicante, Spain

Booking: +34 965 14 32 50

Price: €€€

Schools in San Juan

When moving to a new area, making sure there are some great schools is essential, and San Juan and its surrounding areas boast several highly commended international schools and kindergartens.

IES Lloixa

Architecturally designed to be spacious and let in much of the Costa Blanca sunshine, IES Lloixa is a highly rated school in San Juan. As one of the schools funded by the ministry of education, it offers free education from infancy up to vocational training.

European School, Alicante

This international school hosts 4 different languages, German, English, French and Spanish. It is the only centre that exists in Spain that teaches in this way and offers education up to a European Baccalaureate which provides its students with a qualification applicable to any university in the European Union.

Montessori Kindergarten Mar de Estrellas

Montessori offers a friendly learning environment in English, German and Spanish to inspire and stimulate young people’s independent learning from infancy until they attend primary education. It also offers Chinese and Music lessons.

Healthcare in San Juan

When moving to a new area, high-quality and accessible healthcare is essential. San Juan has an impressive public health service as well as several private healthcare options.

Hospitals

Hospital Universitario San Juan De Alicante

San Juan has a multi-speciality hospital right near the beach, which offers 24-hour treatment to anyone seeking emergency healthcare. The majority of staff speak both Spanish and English.

Address: N-332, s/n, 03550 Sant Joan d’Alacant, Alicante, Spain

Contact: +34 965 16 94 00 or click here

Doctors

Centro Salud, San Juan de Alicante

Linked with the Hospital Universitario San Juan, the Centro Salud is a public healthcare service run by the Valencian Ministry of Universal and Public Health. It is your gateway to Spanish public healthcare and support in San Juan.

Address: Plaza Dr. Esquerdo, s/n, 03550 Sant Joan d’Alacant, Alicante, Spain

Contact: +34 965 93 74 40 or click here

Dentists

Clínica Dental San Juan

Prestigious in Alicante, Clinica Dental San Juan offers advanced dental treatments and boasts a long professional trajectory to ensure the highest service of dentistry to its patients.

Address: Carrer Dr. Pedro Herrero, 4, 03550 Sant Joan d’Alacant, Alicante, Spain

Contact: +34 966 37 44 90 or click here

Important contacts

Moving somewhere new is great but it’s important to know the contact information for the emergency services.

That´s why we have included information on important contacts when moving to San Juan.

Emergency services, including health, fire and police: 112

National police: 091

Local police: 092

