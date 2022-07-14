American lawyer charged with killing his wife and 22-year-old son

By Anna Ellis • 14 July 2022 • 19:20

South Carolina Court, USA. Image: Rob Hainer/Shutterstock.com

54-year-old South Carolina Lawyer, Alex Murdaugh, has been accused of two counts of murder.

The double murder had remained unsolved for more than a year as Murdaugh was charged with a series of financial crimes the New York Times confirmed on Thursday, July 14.

Prosecutors say that Murdaugh fatally shot his 52-year-old wife, Maggie Murdaugh, with a rifle and his 22-year-old son, Paul Murdaugh, 22, with a shotgun, on June 7, 2021.

Alex Murdaugh had called the emergency services that night from the family’s estate in Islandton in South Carolina claiming he had returned home to find his wife and son dead near his dog kennel.

The State police and the South Carolina attorney general, who are investigating the case, did not release any new details or motive for the murder.

Alex Murdaugh’s lawyers said in a statement on Tuesday, July 12, that Mr Murdaugh was innocent of the crimes and loved his wife and son “more than anything in the world.”

The lawyer said: “Alex wants his family, friends and everyone to know that he did not have anything to do with the murders of Maggie and Paul.”

The lawyer said the police had prematurely narrowed in on their client and that he had no motive to kill them.

Alex Murdaugh’s father, grandfather and great-grandfather had each served as the top prosecutor in a vast region at the southern end of the state known as the South Carolina Lowcountry.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.