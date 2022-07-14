Apollo Tyres brings all-terrain Vredestein Pinza to Europe

By Chris King • 14 July 2022 • 23:47

Image of the all-terrain Vredestein Pinza Apollo Tyres. Credit: press.apollovredestein.com

The all-terrain Vredestein Pinza tyres are being introduced into Europe by Apollo Tyres.

As announced today, Thursday, July 14, Apollo Tyres is launching its first dedicated all-terrain tyre: the Vredestein Pinza. The result of a five-year global research and development programme, the Pinza has been designed to be the most capable off-road Vredestein tyre ever, while at the same time offering superior standards of on-road grip, traction, rolling resistance and refinement.

The result is the best balance of on-and-off-road capabilities of any all-terrain tyre on the market. It is particularly well suited to 4x4s, pick-ups, and sports utility vehicles (SUVs) that venture off-road. The Pinza is available to customers from August, in 24 dimensions, and with more size options to follow later.

Pinza tyre treads feature a distinctive four-groove herringbone pattern and full-depth interlocking sipes that offer excellent grip on all surfaces – including mud, sand, ice, and snow – while minimising on-road noise. A robust three-pitched shoulder features aggressive ‘biting’ edges to further aid loose-surface grip, and twisted ‘stone ejectors’ have been incorporated into the tread to help clear debris.

The new Pinza features a three-ply triplex casing for enhanced durability, while a unique sidewall design extends the aggressive tread pattern for a rugged aesthetic befitting a tyre in this category, as well as providing enhanced protection from rocks and ruts.

Alongside its prodigious off-road capabilities, the Pinza has been engineered to deliver high levels of on-road grip and refinement. Multi-pitch technology and broad tread blocks help to minimise noise and maximise steering precision, and the use of a fifth-generation polymer compound and deep sipes ensure outstanding grip in all conditions.

Underlining its all-weather credentials and further differentiating it from many other products in the all-terrain segment, the Pinza has secured ‘3 Peak Mountain Snow Flake’ certification, signifying that it delivers superior standards of grip and traction on snow and icy surfaces.

This new tyre has been designed and developed by Apollo Tyres’ in-house R&D operation in the Netherlands, with extensive use of simulated and real-world analysis to achieve an optimal balance of performance characteristics. it is the result of the most ambitious product-specific R&D project in the brand’s 113-year history. The Vredestein Pinza has been tested in challenging all-weather conditions, both on and off-road, in North America, Finland, South Africa, and the Middle East.

Launched in the USA in 2021, the tyre has quickly established itself as one of the most highly rated products in the competitive all-terrain segment. It is one of only four all-terrain tyres to be recommended by the highly reputed independent testing agency, Consumer Reports.

The Pinza will be offered in two types of construction: ‘P’ and ‘LT’. The more aggressive ‘LT’ tyre pattern is suited for working vehicles that are primarily used on more demanding off-road terrain. The ‘P’ variant features a more road-biased design, making it ideal for fitment to passenger vehicles. Both versions are highly capable off-road, enabling users to feel safe and secure across all surfaces, year-round.

“In addition to incorporating new designs and materials, we have utilised our experience in the all-season tyre market to deliver the perfect balance of off-road ruggedness and on-road civility”, said Daniele Lorenzetti, Chief Technology Officer at Apollo Tyres Europe.

She added; “Extensive AI-driven analysis and real-world testing across multiple geographies and climates have helped our research and development team give the Pinza a unique balance of on- and off-road attributes”.

