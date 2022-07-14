Benidorm Palace: The hottest live entertainment venue

By Euro Weekly News Media • 14 July 2022 • 9:21

Image - Benidorm Palace

BENIDORM PALACE promises amazing shows, concerts and events and following the extension of its opening hours, guests can now enjoy the dinner show during the week!

From now on Benidorm Palace will be open on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, providing everyone the opportunity to see the amazing Terra show! Terra takes the audience on a breathtaking musical journey around the different corners of the earth in an exuberant celebration of civilisations and culture.

Some of the upcoming special events on Benidorm Palace’s list for the rest of the year include: Aid the Costas, a massive two‐day fundraising event with local artists performing on Saturday, October 1, and original 60s bands Herman’s Hermits and The Fortunes performing on Sunday, Oc‐ tober 2, with all proceeds going to four different charities!

A magnificent concert by beloved Spanish techno‐rumba band Camela on October 30 with November 6 promising audiences a nostalgic and fun-packed musical journey through the sights and sounds of the swinging 60s with Twist and Shout musical. Direct from The West End, Whitney ‐ Queen Of The Night will see its Benidorm Palace debut on December 11, performed by a sensational cast and stunning live band, with both a matinee showing at 1pm and an evening show at 8.30pm.

An event at the Benidorm Palace not only offers the highest quality performers, spectacular costumery and great music, it also serves up beautiful food so make sure to book your tickets now!

Ticket office opening hours: Mondays to Fridays from 10.00 to 20.00

Phone number: +34 965 851 660

E-Mail: [email protected]