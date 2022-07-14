Best English TV in Orihuela Costa

By Laura Kemp • 14 July 2022 • 12:37

Image - Kaspars Grinvalds

A lot of us who have moved to Spain are missing our favourite British soaps, dramas, films, sports and television channels. Wouldn’t it be great to settle down and watch Coronation Street on ITV, Eastenders on BBC One or The Great British Bake Off on Channel 4? Well, the Euro Weekly News has put together a list of the best companies offering English TV in Orihuela Costa so that you can get all of your UK channels at the best price!

Take a look at the best English TV installers in Orihuela Costa, you could soon be snuggled up watching your favourite British dramas, films, soaps and sports channels!

Our top pick AA Free English TV Established for over 18 years on the Costa Blanca and Costa Calida, AA English Free TV is the best in the area to install your new channels. They are fully qualified to install Sky TV and offer the best priced IPTV Systems including all sports, movies, box sets and premium TV. With just a one-off payment for satellite dishes and no annoying monthly fees, AA Free English TV is the most efficient and low-cost TV installation service in the area. Not only this, AA English Free TV also install safe and simple Wi-Fi alarm systems, meaning they are your one-stop shop for home security and English TV in Spain! Secure your home and set up your TV – get in touch with AA Free English TV now. Telephone: 606 297 825 / 634 373 797 Email: [email protected] Website: Click here Sponsored

Costasat

Costa by Satellite S.L. (Costasat) is a reliable and specialised company for all your satellite, television and audio equipment on the Costa Blanca.

They are an official dealer of Canal Digitaal, TV Vlaanderen, Telesat and Joyne and official partner of Sonos wireless home sound systems and sell, to offer their customers a complete package, competitive priced premium HD and ultra HD LG and Samsung televisions.

Website: Click here

Phone: 966 714 261

Mobile: 639 833 862

Email: [email protected]

FortunaSat

FortunaSat has been installing satellite TV on the Costa Blanca for the past 12 years and guarantees that they always have TV boxes in stock. They install Sky HD TV, Freesat HD TV and IPTV (Internet TV) and also offer television solutions and electrical installations.

Website: Click here

Telephone: 642 332 236

Email: [email protected]

Mr Sky TV

Mr Sky TV are UK Satellite engineers installing SKY HD and 3D SKY HD systems. They are able to assist you with all of your television needs and can install either a 1.4 – 1.9 or 2.4 Famaval satellite dish that will allow you to watch UK SKY TV or FREESAT TV in Orihuela Costa.

Website: Click here

Telephone: 965 070 458 or 618 585 051

Email: [email protected]

Go Satellite

Go Satellite are official distributors of Portuguese manufactured dishes, Famaval, and cover a large area of the Costa Blanca including Orihuela Costa. They also work with Inverto ultra sensitive LNB’s and other top brands. If you do not have room or simply do not wish to have a big dish, Go Satellite will have a solution for you!

Website: Click here

Telephone: 965 725 670

Email: [email protected]

British TV

British TV cover the whole of the Costa Blanca and deal with repairs, installations, alignment and upgrades. British TV carry out installations of all types of English and foreign language satellite television with their most popular installs being the British Freesat and BSkyB platforms.

Website: Click here

Telephone: 965 666 206 or 685 419 070

Email: Click here

Skandinavisk

Installing in the areas of Orihuela Costa, Alicante and the Costa Blanca, Skandinavisk make it possible for you to watch TV without having a satellite dish or paying for cable! It is an IPTV server with more than 4000 premium channels and 1000 VODs all running through your internet connection and access to Scandinavian, British, German, French and Russian channels.

Website: Click here

Telephone: Contact via email

Email: Click here for contact form