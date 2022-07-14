Billionaire Bill Gates reveals the charity he plans to donate his fortune to

By Matthew Roscoe • 14 July 2022 • 12:50

BILLIONAIRE philanthropist Bill Gates has revealed that he plans to donate his wealth to charity in the future and doesn’t mind if that knocks him out of the world’s rich list.

Taking to Twitter late on Wednesday, July 13, Bill Gates revealed that he plans to give ‘virtually all’ his wealth to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

“As I look to the future, I plan to give virtually all of my wealth to the foundation. I will move down and eventually off the list of the world’s richest people,” he tweeted.

In an advertisement for the foundation, something he has done previously to promote his book ‘How To Prevent The Next Pandemic‘, Mr Gates said he has “an obligation” to return his “resources to society in ways that have the greatest impact for reducing suffering and improving lives.”

He added that he hoped “others in positions of great wealth and privilege will step up in this moment too.”

He revealed that he was going to be donating $20 billion to the foundation’s endowment this month to increase spending to $9 billion per year by 2026.

The 66-year-old cited setbacks caused by the pandemic, the war on Ukraine, and other factors for the increase in donations to the charity which is a “nonprofit fighting poverty, disease, and inequity around the world”.

He said: “The pandemic is one of the biggest setbacks in history.

“The war on Ukraine is a gigantic tragedy for the entire world. The damage from climate change is already worse than most models predicted. The U.S. has taken a huge step backwards for gender equality and women’s health.”

Reactions to the tweet continued to roll in on Thursday, July 14.

Summit News’ Paul Joseph Watson wrote: “Bill Gates to “give away all his wealth.”

“He’s donating it to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.”

One person joked: “My name is Foundation.”

