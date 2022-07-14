By Chris King • 14 July 2022 • 19:07

BREAKING: Top British comedian diagnosed with cancer

British comedian Rhod Gilbert has been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing treatment.

It has been revealed today, Thursday, July 14, that top British comedian and television star Rhod Gilbert has been diagnosed with cancer. The legendary Welsh star has not disclosed which type of cancer it is, but he is undergoing treatment.

Rhod confirmed the news via his Facebook page, posting: “As a proud patron of Velindre Cancer Centre, I’ve trekked the world, hosted chaotic quizzes, and star-studded comedy nights. I’ve met and made friends with so many inspirational staff, patients and their families. It has been a huge part of my life for the last ten years”.

“So while I never imagined that I would be a patient here, I know better than anyone that I am in the best possible hands. The NHS care I’m receiving is incredible. I wouldn’t wish this on anyone…but who knows, maybe I’ll come out the other end with a new stand-up show and a 40-minute rant about orange squash “, the television star continued.

He concluded: “Thank you, everyone, for your support over the last few weeks and months (and years). I’ll be disappearing for a while and won’t be commenting further, at least not for now, whilst I focus on my recovery. Rhod x”.