Chris Richford has exhibition at Pianista del Carmen in Velez-Malaga throughout July

By Tamsin Brown • 14 July 2022 • 11:08

Chris Richford is holding an exhibition at Pianista del Carmen in Velez-Malaga throughout July. Credit: Chris Richford

The artist Chris Richford is currently showcasing his work at an exhibition in Velez-Malaga, in the province of Malaga, Andalucia.

The artist Chris Richford has spent the last three and a half years in Velez-Malaga, taking the inspiration for his work from his surroundings, whether street scenes; the coastline from Torre del mar to Torrox Costa; local festivals, such as the carnivals and Semana Santa; or bar scenes, with their games of cards and dominoes Each day, Chris spends time painting what he has seen that day or sketching out what he is going to paint.

Chris Richford has been painting since he was a child. He used to get through rolls and rolls of wallpaper, which his mother would give him to draw and paint on, and he now has an exhibition at Pianista del Carmen in Velez-Malaga (opposite the Teatro del Carmen). It is their first exhibition by an international artist.

The exhibition will be open to the public throughout July from 5pm each day. There are some 70 paintings and drawings on display, all of which are for sale.

