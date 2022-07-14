Close the Circle: Consell de Mallorca’s project involves building five composting plants

By Tamsin Brown • 14 July 2022 • 23:11

Close the Circle: The Consell de Mallorca's project involves building five composting plants. Credit: Consell de Mallorca

Five new composting plants will be built around Mallorca as part of the Consell’s project Close the Circle.

On July 7, the president of the Consell de Mallorca, Catalina Cladera; the vice-president and councillor of Sustainability and the Environment, Aurora Ribot, and the island director of Waste, Juan Carrasco, met with the president of the Federation of Employers of Commerce of the Balearic Islands (AFEDECO), Antoni Gayà, and the vice-president, Pedró Miró, to present the project titled “Close the Circle” (“Tanca el Cercle”).

This project has been designed in response to the large quantities of organic waste in Mallorca. It will involve the construction of five composting plants (Llucmajor, Santa Margalida, Marrachi, Calvia and Felanitx) to treat all of the organic waste produced on the island, and it will also be possible to generate ecological compost to be put on the market.

When the plants are fully operational, Mallorca’s countryside will become more competitive and resilient. The compost produced will be suitable for use in organic farming, which means that the agricultural sector will see a reduction in the cost of the compost that it currently has to import at a very high price.

