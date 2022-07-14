By Joshua Manning • 14 July 2022 • 11:37

Effective treatment is now available for millions suffering with long COVID symptoms Credit: Ralf Liebhold/Shutterstock.com

A new groundbreaking study by Aviv Clinics published in Scientific Reports, features a promising treatment for long COVID symptoms.

The study utilises the most comprehensive evaluation and diagnosis protocol reported in any long COVID study to date.

Long COVID, characterised by symptoms that persist more than three months after contracting the virus, affects up to 30 per cent of patients infected by the COVID-19 virus.

For millions suffering with long COVID symptoms, the study provides new hope for long-term recovery.

The prospective, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial was designed around hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) and conducted by the Sagol Center for Hyperbaric Medicine and Research at Shamir Medical Center and Tel Aviv University.

The study included 73 patients with reported post-COVID-19 cognitive symptoms such as inability to concentrate, brain fog, forgetfulness and difficulty recalling desired words or thoughts.

Participants were divided into two groups: 37 patients received HBOT treatment and 36 were designated into the blinded, sham-controlled group (placebo sessions were received with normal air).

Patients and investigators were unaware of their designated treatment protocol. The unique treatment protocol was comprised of 40 daily HBOT sessions, five sessions per week within a two-month period, in which patients entered a multiplace HBOT chamber and breathed 100% oxygen by mask at 2 atmospheres absolute (ATA) for 90 minutes with oxygen fluctuations.

Patients who received the treatment saw noticeable improvement, whereas participants in the control group, who received only the placebo (sham) treatment, did not experience significant improvement in their persistent long COVID symptoms.

Dr. Shai Efrati, the research group leader, director of the Sagol Center and chair of Aviv Scientific’s Medical Advisory Board stated:

“The research suggests that the development of post-COVID-19 conditions related to the central nervous system includes direct neurological injury mostly in the frontal lobes – the area of the brain that plays a major role in cognitive and mental functions.”

“Today, we understand that in some patients, the virus can penetrate the brain through the cribriform plate, the part of the skull located just above the nose, and trigger chronic brain injury presented as cognitive decline such as brain fog, loss of concentration and mental fatigue.”

“The study revealed that HBOT can induce structural and functional repair of the damaged regions of the brain and improve the cognitive, behavioral and emotional function of the unfortunate patients suffering from post-COVID-19 conditions.”

Dr. Amir Hadanny, chief researcher and head of global clinical operations at Aviv clinics stated:

“Millions of those who have recovered from COVID-19 are experiencing debilitating symptoms which persist for weeks, months or even years following their original infection.”

“Until today, no effective therapy has been suggested. Our research is the first randomised controlled trial to demonstrate a real solution for the long haulers.”

Israel’s Aviv Clinics is the leader in the treatment of age-related cognitive and functional decline and novel applications of hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) to maximise human performance.

The news follows the FDA approving the Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine (mRNA) for active immunisation to prevent Covid in individuals from 12 to 15 years of age, on Friday, July 8.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.