By Anna Ellis • 14 July 2022 • 17:04

Erotic dancer arrested in Benidorm after taking advantage of client falling asleep. Image Benidorm Town Hall Twitter.

A 29-year-old Swedish man reported that he fell asleep whilst under the influence of alcohol and when he woke up he noted that several personal items were missing amounting to thousands of euros.

Agents of the National Police have arrested a woman who worked as an erotic dancer in a discotheque club in Benidorm, Alicante, Informacion confirmed on Thursday, July 14.

The man received a dance in a private area and whilst he was in the club he fell asleep.

When he woke he noticed his watch valued at €10,000, a necklace valued at €100 and a bracelet also valued at €100 were missing.

The victim said in his complaint that he was suspicious of a dancer he had hired to enjoy a lap dance in a private room.

The National Police of the Benidorm Police Station, began an investigation, managing to discover that the alleged perpetrator was an erotic dancer at the club.

The 25-year-old lady detained is of Nigerian nationality with no previous convictions.

Benidorm is a town and municipality in the province of Alicante, Valencia, on the Mediterranean coast of Spain.

Prior to it becoming a tourist destination in 1925 Benidorm was a quiet fishing village.

It was not until the 1950s that it became renowned as a summer destination for people coming from inland Spain, especially Madrid.

Today it is known for its hotel industry, beaches, and skyscrapers and receives as many tourists from abroad as from Spain.