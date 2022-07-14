By Anna Ellis • 14 July 2022 • 17:35

Experts warn hot weather can put dangerous pressure on your heart. Image: pickingpok/Shutterstock.com

BRITISH people have been issued a weather warning. Not only is hot weather the cause of stroke and sunburn it can also put enormous pressure on your heart.

Senior Cardiac Nurse at the British Heart Foundation, Joanne Whitmore told The Sun: “You can be at greater risk from the heat if you have a heart condition.”

“Your body has to work harder to keep its core temperature to normal levels, putting extra strain on your heart,” it was confirmed on Thursday, July 14.

Louise Whitmore added: “If you use a GTN spray to control your angina, you should take extra care in hot weather.”

“The spray can dilate your blood vessels quickly, which causes your blood pressure to suddenly drop and you may feel faint.”

“It’s particularly important to stay cool if you have heart failure – speak to your GP or heart failure nurse about other ways to keep cool if you’ve been told to restrict your fluid intake.”

“Losing too much body fluid can increase your internal body temperature, which could be life-threatening if left untreated.”

Signs you are dehydrated can include:

Headache

Feeling thirsty

Dark yellow and strong-smelling urine

Feeling dizzy or lightheaded

Tiredness

Dry mouth, lips and eyes

Sweating less than usual

Urinating fewer than four times a day.