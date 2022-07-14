By Anna Ellis • 14 July 2022 • 17:35
Experts warn hot weather can put dangerous pressure on your heart. Image: pickingpok/Shutterstock.com
Senior Cardiac Nurse at the British Heart Foundation, Joanne Whitmore told The Sun: “You can be at greater risk from the heat if you have a heart condition.”
“Your body has to work harder to keep its core temperature to normal levels, putting extra strain on your heart,” it was confirmed on Thursday, July 14.
Louise Whitmore added: “If you use a GTN spray to control your angina, you should take extra care in hot weather.”
“The spray can dilate your blood vessels quickly, which causes your blood pressure to suddenly drop and you may feel faint.”
“It’s particularly important to stay cool if you have heart failure – speak to your GP or heart failure nurse about other ways to keep cool if you’ve been told to restrict your fluid intake.”
“Losing too much body fluid can increase your internal body temperature, which could be life-threatening if left untreated.”
Signs you are dehydrated can include:
